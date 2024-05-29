Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,769 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,698 in the last 365 days.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Successfully Reprices and Upsizes Term Loan

LAKE FOREST, Ill., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE) (“Pactiv Evergreen” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company successfully completed the repricing and upsizing of its $990 million senior secured Term Loan B due September 24, 2028 (the “B-4 Term Loans”) and the subsequent prepayment of its $690 million senior secured Term Loan B due February 4, 2026 (the “B-2 Term Loans”).

This transaction reduced the interest rate margin applicable to the B-4 Term Loans by 75 basis points, from 3.25% to 2.50%, and removed the 11 basis point credit spread adjustment from the pricing structure of the B-4 Term Loans. In addition, the B-4 Term Loans were upsized, at par, by $340 million, increasing the principal balance to $1.33 billion. The proceeds of the B-4 Term Loans, together with the proceeds of a $350 million draw upon the Company’s revolving credit facility, were used to prepay in full the B-2 Term Loans. Collectively, the repricing and prepayment reduce the Company’s annualized cash interest expense by approximately $14 million.

Jon Baksht, Chief Financial Officer of Pactiv Evergreen, said, “We are pleased with the strong demand and lender support for the repricing and upsizing. As a result of the transaction, we have extended our debt maturities and reduced our annual interest expense, enhancing our flexibility to reinvest in the Company and further de-lever the balance sheet.”

About Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons in North America. The Company produces a broad range of on-trend and feature-rich products that protect, package and display food and beverages for today’s consumers. Its products, many of which are made with recycled, recyclable or renewable materials, are sold to a diversified mix of customers, including restaurants, foodservice distributors, retailers, food and beverage producers, packers and processors. Learn more at www.pactivevergreen.com.

Contact:
Curt Worthington
847.482.2040
InvestorRelations@pactivevergreen.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Successfully Reprices and Upsizes Term Loan

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Food & Beverage Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more