Aporia Launches the First Guardrails for Multimodal AI

This groundbreaking development extends Aporia’s AI Guardrails solution beyond text-based AI applications to include guardrails for vision and audio, setting a new standard in GenAI control and reliability

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aporia , the leading AI control platform, today announced the launch of Aporia Guardrails for Multimodal AI Applications. The first-of-its-kind solution mitigates issues in video and audio-based AI applications such as hallucinations, wrong responses, compliance violations, and jailbreak attempts. This groundbreaking launch is setting a new standard when it comes to addressing the unique challenges of the rapidly growing generative AI landscape.



OpenAI’s recent launch of GPT-4o , a multimodal AI application that can handle any combination of text, audio, video, and image, is its most sophisticated model yet, and is expected to transform human-AI interactions across industries and in daily life. However, while GPT-4o provides unprecedented productivity with the richest, most human-like AI experience to date, it also comes with a big issue of accountability. One misstep of misinformation spoken to users could have serious implications – such as someone seeking ways to deal with depression, and AI advising drug and alcohol abuse, or a banking customer asking to see their financial history, only to receive someone else’s data.

Aporia’s newest Guardrails for Multimodal AI provides engineers with the ability to add a much-needed layer of security and control between the app and the user. These guardrails operate with a defined, fully customizable set of behavioral rules, that work at sub-second latency. This fully managed, low-maintenance solution goes beyond what the common prompt engineering can do in just minutes of set up.

“Multimodal AI is a game-changer for the world we live in, but one that requires guardrails to ensure its safety, success, and ultimate adoption,” said Liran Hason, CEO and Co-Founder of Aporia. “Industries across the globe are coming to rely on AI, yet as many engineers are discovering, AI by itself is inherently unreliable. Our team has been working around the clock to provide the first-ever guardrail solution that will hugely enhance the safety and reliability of multimodal AI. Customer service agents are quickly being replaced with AI, but imagine what would happen without the human element in between AI and the end-user? As we have seen before, disastrous accidents can occur quickly. Aporia Guardrails are the first solution to actively mitigate spoken and written responses in real time and support the human in the loop.”

Aporia’s Guardrails for Multimodal AI can detect and mitigate 94% of hallucinations before they reach users in real-time, offering a powerful layer between LLMs and AI applications. The solution also prevents the misuse of applications for malicious purposes such as prompt injections or prompt leakage, which can lead to the exposure of sensitive information. Guardrails also prevent explicit and offensive language in user interactions, identifying inappropriate wording and phrasing to immediately block it.

“With the release of multimodal applications, we knew we had to create a solution to protect emerging AI apps,” said Alon Gubkin, Co-Founder and CTO of Aporia. “At Aporia, we believe continuous research into risk and prevention measures must go hand-in-hand with AI development. Keeping AI safe is our main objective, which is why we are committed to developing solutions, like our Guardrails for Multimodal AI Applications, that allow AI engineers to reap all the benefits of this world-changing technology.”

To learn more about Aporia Guardrails, please visit: https://www.aporia.com/multimodal-ai-guardrails/

About Aporia

Aporia is the leading AI control platform and the sole provider of real-time hallucination mitigation. The company is recognized as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum for its mission of driving Responsible AI. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders such as Bosch, Lemonade, Levi’s, Munich RE, and Sixt, Aporia empowers organizations to deliver AI apps that are reliable, responsible, and fair. Its platform offers real-time guardrails, enabling AI leaders and product teams to confidently control and create trust in their AI apps. To learn more about Aporia, visit https://www.aporia.com/