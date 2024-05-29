AI-powered lung cancer care continuum unveiled at ASCO 2024

World’s most widely used medical imaging AI innovator debuts vision of early lung cancer detection and care

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To further the fight against global lung cancer, Qure.ai, a world leader in healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI), will unveil its AI-powered lung cancer continuum at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting in Chicago, from May 31 to June 4, 2024.

Featuring AI solutions to identify, measure, manage, and monitor the end-to-end care, continuum is designed to support clinicians and advance developments for lung health in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.

“Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-deaths worldwide, with approximately 75% of patients detected in late-stage disease. Earlier detection reduces the need for therapeutic or surgical intervention and boosts survival rates, by over 90% if treatment starts at stage 1,” states Prashant Warier, CEO and Co-founder of Qure.ai.

“Artificial intelligence for lung cancer powers early detection—not just as part of existing screening programs, but by finding small pulmonary nodules, often opportunistically, during general healthcare imaging procedures. This enables earlier identification and referral for imaging or treatment pathways. It also helps overcome the ongoing challenges of low lung cancer screening appointment uptake rates,” Prashant Warier adds.

The Qure.ai lung cancer continuum provides regulatory-cleared* individual or end-to-end detection, analysis, and monitoring tools, putting improved patient care at the heart of innovation:

AI to identify missed lung nodules from chest X-rays and support in early lung cancer diagnosis;

missed lung nodules from chest X-rays and support in early lung cancer diagnosis; AI to measure lung nodules via CT scans and track volumetric growth as part of progression monitoring;

lung nodules via CT scans and track volumetric growth as part of progression monitoring; AI to manage lung cancer cases via multi-modality reporting, collaboration and prioritization tools;

lung cancer cases via multi-modality reporting, collaboration and prioritization tools; AI to monitor drug efficacy and disease progression in clinical trials and cancer care research.

Qure.ai has extensive real-world experience with AI deployments at over 2700 sites in more than 90 countries. It is widely trusted by global institutions with partnerships, commercial deployments and research studies underway with AstraZeneca, the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) hospitals and major teleradiology companies in UK and US. Qure.ai is headquartered in Mumbai with regional team offices in New York and London.

*Global clearances such as FDA and EU MDR CE vary across geographies.

