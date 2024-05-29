Historical Fiction Novelist Releases A New Book Centered Around Family, Boxing, and America Amid A Depression

Palmetto Publishing’s THE BLOND TIGER Now Available

Charleston, SC, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The celebrated author of Not Natty, Leslie Boylan, announces the release of her next historical novel: The Blond Tiger. It’s a story about family trauma, growing up in a tumultuous America, and channeling pain into something productive inspired by real people and events.

Eddie Roth, born to immigrants Gussie and Sam, had to grow up without his mother’s love. His father Sam, a Russian immigrant, adapted to life in America — but his mother Gussie, a Polish refugee, never wanted Eddie or to assimilate to the American way of life.

In her bitterness, Gussie shuns Eddie during his formative years. Despite Eddie’s sister Miriam attempting to intercept her scorn, Gussie barrels down on Eddie’s self esteem with constant condemnation.

With little other places to turn, Eddie learns to box. He discovers he can channel the internal struggle, hurt, and anger he carries into the techniques he learns in the ring. Soon enough, Eddie’s view of himself and everyone around him is turned on its head.

Against the backdrop of two wars, illness, the Mafia, and love, can Eddie overcome all odds to find peace and joy?

The Blond Tiger is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

Facebook: Leslie Boylan- Author

LinkedIn: Leslie Boylan- Author

About the Author:

Leslie Boylan is a PhD prepared former academic scholar who has published more than 100 scholarly articles and 14 books. She has received three national “Book of the Year” awards and has served on several editorial boards for scholarly journals including one journal where she was associate editor. She lives in Maryland with her husband, a professional historian and currently works as a Nurse Practitioner. In her present role, she serves at a clinic for the uninsured and cares for immigrant patients from all over the world.

Media Contact: Leslie Boylan,leslieboylanauthor@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Leslie Boylan

Attachment

Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com