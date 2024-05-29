Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,848 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,729 in the last 365 days.

Historical Fiction Novelist Releases A New Book Centered Around Family, Boxing, and America Amid A Depression

Palmetto Publishing’s THE BLOND TIGER Now Available

Charleston, SC, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The celebrated author of Not Natty, Leslie Boylan, announces the release of her next historical novel: The Blond Tiger. It’s a story about family trauma, growing up in a tumultuous America, and channeling pain into something productive inspired by real people and events.

Eddie Roth, born to immigrants Gussie and Sam, had to grow up without his mother’s love. His father Sam, a Russian immigrant, adapted to life in America — but his mother Gussie, a Polish refugee, never wanted Eddie or to assimilate to the American way of life.

In her bitterness, Gussie shuns Eddie during his formative years. Despite Eddie’s sister Miriam attempting to intercept her scorn, Gussie barrels down on Eddie’s self esteem with constant condemnation.

With little other places to turn, Eddie learns to box. He discovers he can channel the internal struggle, hurt, and anger he carries into the techniques he learns in the ring. Soon enough, Eddie’s view of himself and everyone around him is turned on its head.

Against the backdrop of two wars, illness, the Mafia, and love, can Eddie overcome all odds to find peace and joy?

The Blond Tiger is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

Facebook: Leslie Boylan- Author

LinkedIn: Leslie Boylan- Author

About the Author:

Leslie Boylan is a PhD prepared former academic scholar who has published more than 100 scholarly articles and 14 books. She has received three national “Book of the Year” awards and has served on several editorial boards for scholarly journals including one journal where she was associate editor. She lives in Maryland with her husband, a professional historian and currently works as a Nurse Practitioner. In her present role, she serves at a clinic for the uninsured and cares for immigrant patients from all over the world.

Media Contact: Leslie Boylan,leslieboylanauthor@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Leslie Boylan

Attachment 


Leah Joseph
Palmetto Publishing
publicity@palmettopublishing.com

You just read:

Historical Fiction Novelist Releases A New Book Centered Around Family, Boxing, and America Amid A Depression

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more