Greif Named to Newsweek's List of the Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces For 2024

Greif Named Among 100 Global Companies Recognized for Employee Sentiment and Satisfaction

DELAWARE, Ohio, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today the company has been named to Newsweek's list of the 2024 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces.



The results were determined after surveying more than 2 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 30 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

Greif is pleased to be among the esteemed group of global companies on this list and for having been recognized in the Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces for 2023 and 2024.

“Greif is honored to be recognized as a 2024 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplace, for a second consecutive year," said Ole Rosgaard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Greif. "Our exceptional company culture is rooted in a deep commitment for caring for our colleagues and conducting our business with respect and integrity. I am immensely proud of our teams who embody our robust company values and work tirelessly to create packaging solutions for essential needs that benefit others and promote sustainable environments worldwide.”

“I want to express my gratitude to our colleagues for their genuine engagement and commitment to inclusion. This recognition highlights our achievements but also opens up exciting opportunities for Greif to attract top talent and enrich our diverse global company culture with outstanding new team members,” said Bala V. Sathyanarayanan, Greif Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer.

For the full Newsweek list of 2024's Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces®, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/global-most-loved-workplaces-2024.

About Greif

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, jerrycans and other small plastics, containerboard, corrugated sheets and products, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company has a workforce of more than 14,000 colleagues operating across 248 facilities in 37 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

Contact:

TJ Struhs

Director, Corporate Communications

207-956-2304 / tj.struhs@greif.com