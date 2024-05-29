Submit Release
Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe to Participate in Bernstein’s 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

IRVINE, Calif., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), has today announced that at 8.00am EDT on May 30, 2024, its Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe will participate in a fireside chat at Bernstein’s 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available here.

Investor Contact:
ir@rivian.com

Media Contact:
Harry Porter: media@rivian.com

About Rivian:
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is an American automotive manufacturer that develops and builds category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. The company creates innovative and technologically advanced products that are designed to excel at work and play with the goal of accelerating the global transition to zero-emission transportation and energy. Rivian vehicles are built in the United States and are sold directly to consumer and commercial customers. The company provides a full suite of services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and stay true to its mission to keep the world adventurous forever. Whether taking families on new adventures or electrifying fleets at scale, Rivian vehicles all share a common goal — preserving the natural world for generations to come.

Learn more about the company, products and careers at www.rivian.com.


