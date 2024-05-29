Ascend Wellness Holdings to Present at the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference June 5ᵗʰ

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (or "Ascend") (CSE: AAWH-U.CN) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator, announced that John Hartmann, Chief Executive Officer of Ascend will participate in a fireside chat with Matt McGinley, Sell-Side Analyst at Needham at the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com and co-sponsored by KCSA Strategic Communications, on June 5th.



DATE: June 5th

TIME: 11:30am Eastern

LINK: https://bit.ly/3QVIu08

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers, AWH produces and distributes its in-house Common Goods, Simply Herb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Tunnel Vision, and Royale branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com

CONTACTS:

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

Rebecca Koar

EVP, Investor Relations & Strategy

IR@awholdings.com

(617) 453-4042 ext. 90102