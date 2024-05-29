Ascend Wellness Holdings to Present at the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference June 5ᵗʰ
Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com
NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (or "Ascend") (CSE: AAWH-U.CN) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator, announced that John Hartmann, Chief Executive Officer of Ascend will participate in a fireside chat with Matt McGinley, Sell-Side Analyst at Needham at the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com and co-sponsored by KCSA Strategic Communications, on June 5th.
DATE: June 5th
TIME: 11:30am Eastern
LINK: https://bit.ly/3QVIu08
If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.
Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
Recent Company Highlights
- AWH Announces Q1 2024 Financial Results
- AWH Applauds DEA on Decision to Move Cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III
- Ascend Wellness Holdings CEO, John Hartmann, Demonstrates Confidence in Company by Acquiring Stock
- AWH Expands Reach in Pennsylvania with Third Dispensary
- AWH Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire its Second Cultivation License in Massachusetts
About Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.
AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers, AWH produces and distributes its in-house Common Goods, Simply Herb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Tunnel Vision, and Royale branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
CONTACTS:
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.
Rebecca Koar
EVP, Investor Relations & Strategy
IR@awholdings.com
(617) 453-4042 ext. 90102
Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com