Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Announces Promotion of David Cross to Senior VP of Sales and Business Development

David Cross, Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development, Safe and Green Holdings

MIAMI, Fla, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular as well as container-based structures, today announced the promotion of David Cross to Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development to reflect his considerable contributions to the Company.

David Cross, a graduate of the Maine Maritime Academy, began his career as a Deck Officer, predominantly working with Maersk Line Limited. His journey post-sea led him to managerial roles in intermodal/equipment container control, spanning the United States and China, with the Maersk and COSCO Lines. Among his accomplishments, Mr. Cross leveraged his expertise in container technology to pioneer the PACE (Portable Applications and Containerized Engineering) concept. This innovative approach utilized shipping containers as foundational elements for construction projects. His contributions were notably featured on the Bob Vila Home Improvement Show. Furthering his vision, Mr. Cross, together with fellow founders of the Company, developed a unique design and fabrication methodology centered around transforming standard cargo shipping containers into code-compliant, engineered structures. These modular structures are widely recognized for their safety, strength, and environmental sustainability, marking a significant advancement in the field of construction and engineering. Furthermore, Mr. Cross has testified before the 111th Congress on containerized applications for use in emergency response initiatives at the request of FEMA.

Paul Galvin, Chairperson and CEO of Safe & Green Holdings stated, “David has been a cornerstone of our Company since its foundation— helping out in all aspects of the business and always willing to go above and beyond. As a result, he has been instrumental in the evolution and success of the Company. Not only is he one of the foremost executives and leaders in this industry, but he has consistently demonstrated his dedication to the Company, our customers, and our shareholders. We look forward to his continued contributions in his expanded leadership role.”

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. The Company’s subsidiary, Safe and Green Development Corporation, is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose-built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel, sourced from one of SG Holdings’ factories and operated by the SG Echo subsidiary. For more information, visit https://www.safeandgreenholdings.com/ and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding Mr. Cross contributing to the broader landscape of modular construction, collaborating with industry leaders and policymakers to drive innovation, sustainability, and regulatory advancements that will shape the future of modular construction. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include the contribution of Mr. Cross to the modular construction and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.