Reed’s Unveils New Virgil’s 12oz Can Format in Sprouts Farmers Market

NORWALK, Conn., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed’s, Inc. (OTCQX: REED) (“Reed’s” or the “Company”), owner of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, natural ginger beverages, today announced the launch of Virgil’s full sugar handcrafted sodas in a new, convenient 12oz can format for five classic flavors in Sprouts Farmers Market nationwide.



“We’re thrilled to unveil Virgil's handcrafted sodas in a convenient, easy-to-carry 12oz can format, catering to consumer preferences and the rising demand for on-the-go beverages,” said Norman E. Snyder, Jr., CEO of Reed’s. “Our classic flavors, previously available only in bottles, are now more accessible than ever, allowing our customers to enjoy Virgil's premium sodas wherever they go. We’re initially launching the new can format in Sprout’s nationwide and look forward to expanding to additional distribution channels ahead.”

Virgil's fans can now indulge in their favorite handcrafted flavors in multi-pack and single serve can options. The new 12oz can lineup includes:

Root Beer

Vanilla Cream

Black Cherry

Cola

Orange Cream



Each flavor is perfected with the same dedication to quality and taste that Virgil's is known for, now with the added benefit of a portable can. This new format is ideal for active lifestyles, offering a convenient option for enjoying Virgil's wherever you go. Even during the hottest summer days, the new Virgil’s cans will help ensure that every sip of Virgil's handcrafted soda is as refreshing as the first.

Availability

Virgil's new handcrafted soda cans will soon be available in Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide, making it easy for consumers to find and enjoy their favorite flavors. For those who prefer online shopping, the full range of flavors can be purchased directly from Virgil's website using the following link: Virgil's Handcrafted Sodas.

Virgil's invites soda lovers everywhere to experience the convenience, refreshment, and unmistakably bold taste of their new canned sodas. Enjoy all the flavors you love, now in a format that is perfect for any occasion.

About Reed's, Inc.

Reed’s is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and naturally bold™ better-for-you beverages. Established in 1989, Reed's is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed’s®, Virgil’s® and Flying Cauldron® brand names. The Company’s beverages are now sold in over 45,000 stores nationwide.

Reed’s is known as America's #1 name in natural, ginger-based beverages. Crafted using real ginger and premium ingredients, Reed’s portfolio includes ginger beers, ginger ales, ready-to-drink ginger mules and hard ginger ales. The brand has recently successfully expanded into the zero-sugar segment with its proprietary, natural sweetener system.

Virgil's® is an award-winning line of craft sodas, made with the finest natural ingredients and without GMOs or artificial preservatives. The brand offers an array of great tasting, bold flavored sodas including Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Orange Cream, and more. These flavors are also available in six zero sugar varieties which are naturally sweetened and certified ketogenic.

Flying Cauldron® is a non-alcoholic butterscotch beer prized for its creamy vanilla and butterscotch flavors. Sought after by beverage aficionados, Flying Cauldron is made with natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, gluten, caffeine, or GMOs.

For more information, visit drinkreeds.com, virgils.com and https://virgils.com/flying-cauldron/. To receive exclusive perks for Reed’s investors, please visit the Company’s page on the Stockperks app here.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 32,000 team members and operates more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

ir@reedsinc.com

(720) 330-2829

Company Contact

Jennifer Polkowske

Director of Marketing

Reeds, Inc.

jpolkowske@reedsinc.com