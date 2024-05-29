Penn Presbyterian Medical Center Becomes First Hospital in the Northeast to Adopt Advanced Robotic Technology for Heart Treatment

ST. LOUIS, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announces the successful treatment of the first heart rhythm patients by Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (PPMC) utilizing the advanced Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation System.



PPMC, part of the University of Pennsylvania Health System, renowned for advanced clinical research, innovation, and compassionate patient care, stands at the forefront as the first in the Northeast United States to offer the Genesis System. Genesis is the latest advancement in Robotic Magnetic Navigation technology. Robotic Magnetic Navigation introduces the benefits of robotic precision and safety to cardiac ablation, a common minimally invasive procedure to treat arrhythmias. Tens of millions of individuals worldwide suffer from arrhythmias – abnormal heart rhythms that result when the heart beats too quickly, too slowly, or with an irregular pattern. When left untreated, arrhythmias may significantly increase the risk of stroke, heart failure, and sudden cardiac arrest.

“Our adoption of advanced robotic technology significant enhances our ability to precisely diagnose and treat patients suffering from complex cardiac arrhythmias,” said Dr. Benjamin D’Souza, Cardiac Electrophysiologist at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. “We are committed to leveraging cutting-edge innovations to provide patients with the best care. Our team has leveraged the precision and safety of robotics to treat patients that often have few other options for care. With unmatched accuracy, we can tailor treatments to each patient's unique anatomy, enhancing safety and efficacy.”

“We are excited to partner with Penn Presbyterian to pioneer the Genesis Robotic System in the Northeast,” said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO of Stereotaxis. “We look forward to supporting Penn Presbyterian in growing a highly successful and impactful robotic heart care program that advances patient care, clinical research and technology advancement.”



About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe”, "estimate”, "project”, "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to manage expenses at sustainable levels, acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its technology, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of pandemics or other disasters, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company's control and may be revised, modified, delayed, or canceled.

