Winnebago Industries to Participate in Fireside Chat at Baird’s 2024 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor recreation product manufacturer, today announced that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Bryan Hughes and Vice President, Investor Relations and Market Intelligence, Ray Posadas will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at Baird’s 2024 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference in New York City on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at 9:05 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Winnebago Industries’ investor relations website at http://investor.wgo.net. The event will be archived and available for replay for 90 days.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor recreation products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Ray Posadas
ir@winnebagoind.com

Dan Sullivan
media@winnebagoind.com


