Veteran software executive joins Artelus.ai as Chief Commercial Officer

About

Artelus (Artificial Learning Systems India), CE and ISO certified, stands at the forefront of healthcare technology, transforming global health outcomes through the innovative use of artificial intelligence. As a leader in AI-empowered diagnostic solutions, we specialize in developing advanced screening tools for the early detection of diabetic retinopathy and other retinal pathologies.Our pioneering efforts have earned us international acclaim, highlighted by prestigious awards such as the Digital Innovation Challenge and the Technology Innovation Pioneers (Healthcare) challenge in Abu Dhabi. We have also been recognized as participants in significant conferences like the International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD), the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), G20 Global Summit and AIOCT 2024. Our work has been featured in over 50 media publications, including Forbes, Telegraph UK, and Economic Times.

Artelus.ai