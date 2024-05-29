Lewy Body Dementia Market is Expected to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate form (2024-2034), States DelveInsight

Lewy Body Dementia Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Lewy Body Dementia Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Lewy Body Dementia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Lewy Body Dementia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Lewy Body Dementia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Lewy Body Dementia Market Report:

The Lewy Body Dementia market size was valued approximately USD 670 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In August 2023, EIP Pharma, headquartered in the United States, has administered the initial dose to the first patient in its RewinD-LB clinical trial, investigating neflamapimod for the management of individuals with dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). Building upon positive results from a Phase IIa trial, AscenD-LB, the biopharmaceutical company has initiated its Phase IIb trial (NCT05869669) of neflamapimod (also known as VX-745).

According to DelveInsight's evaluation, there were a total of 21,401,659 prevalent cases of dementia in the 7MM, with 12,619,459 cases diagnosed in 2022.

In 2022, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB) in the 7MM stood at 720,478, with expectations for an increase during the forecasted period from 2024 to 2034

In 2022, approximately 42% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB) in the 7MM were observed in the United States. These cases are anticipated to experience a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the study period from 2020 to 2034.

In 2022, there were 161,541 males and 143,253 females diagnosed with DLB in the US. The prevalence of gender-specific cases of Dementia With Lewy Bodies is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Among European countries, the UK recorded the highest diagnosed prevalence of Dementia With Lewy Bodies with 47,275 cases in 2022, followed by Germany with 44,729 cases. Conversely, Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalent cases of Dementia With Lewy Bodies..

Key Lewy Body Dementia Companies: Eisai, EIP Pharma, Sun Pharma, Axovant Sciences Ltd., Cognition Therapeutics, Cephalon, Athira Pharma, Ortho-McNeil Neurologics, Inc., H. Lundbeck A/S, Axovant Sciences Ltd., GE Healthcare, Aptinyx, NeuroActiva, Inc., CuraSen Therapeutics, Inc., ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others

Key Lewy Body Dementia Therapies: E2027, Neflamapimod, K0706, RVT-101, CT1812, K0706, Irsenontrine, Donepezil, ATH-1017, Galantamine, Memantine, Nelotanserin, DatSCAN, NYX-458, N-831(Traneurocin), CST-103, CST-107, Pimavanserin, and others

The Lewy Body Dementia epidemiology based on gender analyzed that through various secondary studies it can be found that LBD more commonly affects males than females

The Lewy Body Dementia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Lewy Body Dementia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Lewy Body Dementia market dynamics.

Lewy Body Dementia Overview

Lewy body dementia (LBD) is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects cognitive abilities, motor function, and behavior. It is characterized by the accumulation of abnormal protein deposits called Lewy bodies in the brain. LBD encompasses two main types: dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and Parkinson's disease dementia (PDD).

Lewy Body Dementia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Lewy Body Dementia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Lewy Body Dementia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Lewy Body Dementia

Prevalent Cases of Lewy Body Dementia by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Lewy Body Dementia

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Lewy Body Dementia

Lewy Body Dementia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Lewy Body Dementia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Lewy Body Dementia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Lewy Body Dementia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Lewy Body Dementia Therapies and Key Companies

E2027: Eisai

Neflamapimod: EIP Pharma

K0706: Sun Pharma

RVT-101: Axovant Sciences Ltd.

CT1812: Cognition Therapeutics

K0706: Cephalon

Irsenontrine: Eisai Inc.

Neflamapimod: EIP Pharma Inc

Donepezil: Eisai Co., Ltd.

ATH-1017: Athira Pharma

Galantamine: Ortho-McNeil Neurologics, Inc.

Memantine: H. Lundbeck A/S

Nelotanserin: Axovant Sciences Ltd.

DatSCAN: GE Healthcare

NYX-458: Aptinyx

N-831(Traneurocin): NeuroActiva, Inc.

CST-103, CST-107: CuraSen Therapeutics, Inc.

Pimavanserin: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lewy Body Dementia Market Strengths

Increasing research and development to understand the diversity of the disease might improve the diagnosis of LBD thereby resulting in a lucrative market opportunity.

Current treatments are effective in relieving the symptoms and improving the quality of life of the patients.

Lewy Body Dementia Market Opportunities

Several organizations are actively working to provide information and increase awareness of such disorders.

There is only one approved treatment option for LBD which opens a platform of new therapies to boost the market ofLBD.

The pipeline for PMM is narrow as there is limited R&D activity

Scope of the Lewy Body Dementia Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Lewy Body Dementia Companies: Eisai, EIP Pharma, Sun Pharma, Axovant Sciences Ltd., Cognition Therapeutics, Cephalon, Athira Pharma, Ortho-McNeil Neurologics, Inc., H. Lundbeck A/S, Axovant Sciences Ltd., GE Healthcare, Aptinyx, NeuroActiva, Inc., CuraSen Therapeutics, Inc., ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others

Key Lewy Body Dementia Therapies: E2027, Neflamapimod, K0706, RVT-101, CT1812, K0706, Irsenontrine, Donepezil, ATH-1017, Galantamine, Memantine, Nelotanserin, DatSCAN, NYX-458, N-831(Traneurocin), CST-103, CST-107, Pimavanserin, and others

Lewy Body Dementia Therapeutic Assessment: Lewy Body Dementia current marketed and Lewy Body Dementia emerging therapies

Lewy Body Dementia Market Dynamics: Lewy Body Dementia market drivers and Lewy Body Dementia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Lewy Body Dementia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Lewy Body Dementia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Lewy Body Dementia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Lewy Body Dementia

3. SWOT analysis of Lewy Body Dementia

4. Lewy Body Dementia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Lewy Body Dementia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Lewy Body Dementia Disease Background and Overview

7. Lewy Body Dementia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Lewy Body Dementia

9. Lewy Body Dementia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Lewy Body Dementia Unmet Needs

11. Lewy Body Dementia Emerging Therapies

12. Lewy Body Dementia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Lewy Body Dementia Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Lewy Body Dementia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Lewy Body Dementia Market Drivers

16. Lewy Body Dementia Market Barriers

17. Lewy Body Dementia Appendix

18. Lewy Body Dementia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

