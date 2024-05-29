Erasca to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced that Jonathan E. Lim, M.D., chairman, CEO, and co-founder, and David M. Chacko, M.D., chief financial officer and chief business officer, will participate in the following investor conferences in June 2024, and will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.



Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (June 5 – 6, 2024)

Location: Marriott Marquis, New York, NY

Format: Presentation

Date and Time: Thursday, June 6, 10:30 – 10:55 am Eastern Time

Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (June 10 – 13, 2024)

Location: Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach, Florida

Format: Fireside Chat

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 12, 10:40 – 11:15 am Eastern Time

A live audio webcast of the events will be available online at Erasca.com/events. An archived replay of the events will be available for 30 days following the webcast at Erasca.com/events.

About Erasca

At Erasca, our name is our mission: To erase cancer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of patients with cancer. We have assembled one of the deepest RAS/MAPK pathway-focused pipeline in the industry. We believe our team’s capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world’s leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.

Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: Erasca, Inc.