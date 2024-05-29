PingCAP Receives Customers’ Choice Distinction in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Cloud Database Management Systems

In strong vote of confidence, customers give PingCAP highest overall rating

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PingCAP , the developer of the distributed SQL database solution TiDB, has been peer-recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Cloud Database Management Systems.



In our opinion, vendors positioned in the Customers’ Choice quadrant are those that receive top ratings for overall experience, product capabilities and service and support relative to the market. According to Gartner: “The recognized vendors meet or exceed both the market average Overall Experience and the market average User Interest and Adoption.”

Out of all eligible vendors, as of Mar 2024, PingCAP was one of only two providers to receive the highest overall peer rating of 4.9 stars out of 5. Across 68 reviews, PingCAP receives 97% of Willingness to Recommend from customers and high scores for its Product Capabilities, Sales Experience, Deployment Experience and Support Experience.

In addition to its positioning as an overall Customers’ Choice, PingCAP was recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the Asia/Pacific market and a Strong Performer in the midsize enterprise segment. Hinging on this peer-recognition, PingCAP was also included as an Honorable Mention in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Database Management Systems (DBMS).

“We believe PingCAP’s peer-recognition as a Customers’ Choice reflects our commitment to delivering the utmost in scale, performance and reliability for our customers, serving the needs of the modern enterprise,” said Max Liu, CEO of PingCAP. “We are excited to receive such positive feedback, and will continue developing new features and capabilities to propel their businesses forward.”

PingCAP offers free and hosted versions of its groundbreaking TiDB database solution, which combines MySQL compatibility with hyperscale performance and the capacity to deliver real-time business insights.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant and Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About PingCAP

PingCAP is the creator of TiDB, the most advanced open source, distributed SQL database. TiDB powers modern applications with a streamlined tech stack, elastic scaling, real-time analytics, and continuous access to data—all in a single database. With these advanced capabilities, growing businesses can focus on the future instead of complex data infrastructure management. Some of the world’s largest companies across technology, financial services, e-commerce, and gaming trust TiDB to handle their business-critical workloads. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, PingCAP is backed by Sequoia Capital, GGV Capital, Access Technology Ventures, Coatue Management and others. For more information, please visit pingcap.com .

