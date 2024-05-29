New Study Findings Show Statistically Significant Weight Loss for Medicare-Eligible Population in the Wondr Program

Proven impact of digital, behavioral-based weight-loss program on health outcomes for people age 65+ with chronic health conditions

Dallas, TX, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wondr, an evidence-based, digital behavior-change program, is proven to help people age 65 and older lose weight even in the presence of various chronic health conditions, according to new research published in the latest issue of Frontiers in Aging.

“This study demonstrates that Wondr can be used to engage older populations in weight loss,” said Renee Rogers, PhD, FACSM, lead author, senior scientist, University of Kansas Medical Center, and Wondr Health instructor. “The solution is accessible and easy to navigate with personalized content for aging populations with chronic conditions.”

More than 40% of people over the age of 65 are living with obesity, which is linked to frailty, cognitive impairment, and other chronic issues associated with aging that can drive up health-care costs, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, and mental health conditions.

Intensive lifestyle interventions have been shown to be effective for weight loss in older adults but are less feasible in this age group. The purpose of this study was to evaluate Wondr as a more accessible digital intervention for weight loss in older adults.

The study evaluated 20,443 adults between 65 and 85 years of age with overweight (43.3%) or obesity (46.7%). Participants enrolled in Wondr and received access to the skills-based, science-backed curriculum through weekly video lessons in the platform along with weight and physical activity tracking, an online community, a reference library with resources for healthy aging, and coaching support. Weight was reported across weeks of engagement in the curriculum.

The average weight loss was statistically significant at nearly 7 pounds at 15.5 weeks. Weight loss was significantly greater in male (8.36 pounds) versus female participants (6.33 pounds), and a longer engagement in the program was associated with greater weight loss.

“The value of this data extends to Medicare Advantage plan sponsors looking to add diverse digital therapy options that meet the new reporting requirements for supplemental benefits for people with chronic conditions,” Dr. Church said. “Wondr is an evidence-based program with meaningful outcomes data that demonstrate its ability to improve health and quality of life for everyone.”

About Wondr Health

Wondr Health is the proven leader in metabolic, emotional, and physical health transformation for everyone. Leveraging over 15 years of behavior change experience and partnership with health plans and employers, Wondr Health delivers interrelated, personalized, skill-building programs for weight management, obesity, nutrition, stress relief, anxiety, and movement that improve the health of participants. Powered by data-driven engagement expertise and personalized programming, and supported by expert content and coaching, the company’s flexible and scalable digital solutions engage populations, improve quality of life and health outcomes, and prevent and reduce the cost of chronic health conditions. To learn more, visit www.wondrhealth.com.

