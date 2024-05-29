LifeMD Set to Join the Russell 3000 Index

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2024 Russell U.S. Indexes annual reconstitution, effective at the open of U.S. equity markets on Monday, July 1st, according to a preliminary list of additions posted Friday, May 24th.



The annual Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of Tuesday, April 30th, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

“Achieving a place in the Russell 2000® Index is testament to the hard work of my LifeMD colleagues and the success we’ve had in bringing affordable primary care, weight loss and other healthcare services to a growing number of patients nationwide,” said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and CEO of LifeMD.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to the data as of the end of December 2023, about $10.5 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell U.S. indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, a prominent global index provider.

“Russell indexes – now in their 40th year – continue to evolve to reflect the dynamic U.S. economy. Annual rebalancing plays a vital role in establishing accurate benchmarks, ensuring they correctly mirror their designated market segments and remain unbiased in terms of size and style,” said Fiona Bassett, CEO of FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About LifeMD

LifeMD is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions including primary care, men’s and women's health, weight management and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically-integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

