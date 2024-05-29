Tachus Fiber Internet Leverages DZS Broadband Technology to Win Multiple National Awards for Broadband Service Excellence

Texas-based fiber Internet service provider recognized as best regional and local broadband provider

THE WOODLANDS, Texas and DALLAS, Texas, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader of Network Edge, Home/Enterprise Connectivity and Cloud Software solutions that enable broadband everywhere, today announced that its longtime customer, The Woodlands-based Tachus Fiber Internet (Tachus) was recognized as the top broadband experience provider in the Southwestern U.S. in OPENSIGNAL’s (a leading independent global analytics and insights firm) USA Fixed Broadband Experience Report , which ranked Tachus as the leader in every category it measures, including Broadband Consistent Quality, Broadband Video Experience and Broadband Download and Upload Speeds.



Along with DZS, Tachus has also been awarded the 2024 Cornerstone Award for “Best Local Provider of the Year” by Broadband Communities, whose panel of industry experts determined the partnership between the companies to be a superior demonstration of outstanding customer service, innovative product packages and offerings and imaginative partnerships with its communities. With this commitment to outstanding performance, fast-growing Tachus now boasts more than 45,000 residential and small-to-medium sized business (SMB) subscribers across its 150,000 homes passed footprint.

“We are proud to deliver the best broadband performance and quality of experience in our region to our rapidly growing customer base and boast among the fastest internet speeds in the region powered by DZS and its world-class fiber access technology,” said Hal Brumfield, Founder and CEO, Tachus. “The stability, flexibility, and capabilities of DZS solutions are second-to-none and their attentiveness and support make them an invaluable partner. As DZS continues to innovate, we plan to leverage their leadership to take our network to new levels, expand our competitive edge and take market share by delivering a superior broadband experience.”

“Our strategic investment in upgrading our fiber network with DZS technology underscores our commitment to delivering the best user experience in the state,” added Mr. Brumfield. “With the help of DZS technology, we are deploying one of the most advanced fiber optic networks available and enabling our residential and business customers to enjoy unparalleled end-user experiences.”

DZS solutions that Tachus is currently utilizing for its network-wide upgrade include:

DZS Velocity V16 systems , the industry’s highest-density, industrial temperature 16-slot optical line terminal (OLT) chassis for hyper-fast GPON and XGS-PON access networks. Service providers can use the DZS Velocity portfolio to cost-effectively deliver XGS-PON broadband services today and scale up to 50G PON and beyond in the future simply by swapping line cards.

, the industry’s highest-density, industrial temperature 16-slot optical line terminal (OLT) chassis for hyper-fast GPON and XGS-PON access networks. Service providers can use the DZS Velocity portfolio to cost-effectively deliver XGS-PON broadband services today and scale up to 50G PON and beyond in the future simply by swapping line cards. DZS Helix ONTs , including the advanced 2411 and 2424 series GPON ONTs and 5302 series 10G PON ONTs optimized for residential and SMB applications. The leading-edge DZS Helix portfolio includes WiFi 6 and WiFi EasyMesh solutions to cost-effectively support a wide range of high-speed data and voice requirements.

“DZS has enjoyed a longstanding partnership with Tachus and we take a great deal of pride in helping them become recognized as the top broadband experience provider in their region and earn one of the top Net Promoter Scores (NPS) of any U.S. broadband service provider,” said Scott St. John, Chief Customer Officer, DZS. “It is a testament to their commitment to excellence that instead of resting on their laurels, they are significantly investing in next-generation technology to take their network to the next level. DZS technology has given Tachus a platform for excellence, and they continue to leverage this foundation to build a clear competitive edge and deliver disruptive results.”

Escalating trends like the move to 10 Gigabit Symmetrical Passive Optical Networking (XGS-PON), 5G xHaul, and the need to provide extraordinary scalability and agility for residential and enterprise customers are all driving demand for higher performance, including more bandwidth, lower latency and increased flexibility at the network edge. To help service providers build a sustained competitive advantage by rapidly deploying next-generation access networks and delivering a superior broadband experience, DZS offers an industry-leading array of disruptive solutions that deliver more bandwidth, minimize both CapEx and OpEx, and maximize the value and utility of current investments. These include DZS Velocity for the Access Edge, DZS Helix for the Subscriber Edge, DZS Saber at the Optical Edge, and DZS Cloud software—for an unmatched multi-gigabit broadband experience.

To learn more about DZS, visit https://www.dzsi.com .

About Tachus Fiber Internet

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Tachus LLC is a Fiber Internet service provider backed by Crosstimbers Capital Group, a private equity fund manager headquartered in Houston. Tachus believes customers deserve fast, reliable Internet that requires no explanation. By offering lifetime fixed rates on unlimited, enterprise-grade services that are backed up with local customer service, Tachus is revolutionizing the way residential and business customers receive their Internet. Tachus’ network has passed over 150,000 homes and businesses and it serves nearly 46,000 active customers. Current and under-construction service areas include Atascocita, Conroe, Huffman, Humble, Kingwood, Montgomery, Porter, Spring, Lake Conroe, Willis, The Woodlands, and more. Please visit www.tachus.com for more information.

About DZS

DZS Inc. (Nasdaq: DZSI) is a global leader of Network Edge, Home/Enterprise Connectivity and Cloud Software solutions that enable broadband everywhere.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

