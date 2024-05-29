Optiva a Finalist for Prestigious MVNOs World Congress Awards 2024

MVNOs World Congress 2024 has recognized Optiva BSS Platform for powering innovative eSIM business opportunities to drive new revenue streams across 5G, IoT and new verticals

TORONTO, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optiva Inc. (TSX: OPT), a leader in powering the telecom industry with cloud-native billing, charging and revenue management software on private and public clouds, today announced its recognition as a finalist for the MVNOs World Congress Awards . The prestigious platform for the MVNOs industry selected Optiva in the "Enterprise eSIM Solution of the Year" category, highlighting its role as a solution provider that has successfully partnered with MVNOs to deliver an innovative, reliable and cost-effective enterprise eSIM solution.



eSIM technology, a transformative force in the telecom industry, is reshaping connectivity. It enables embedded mobile connectivity in a wide range of devices, from smart homes to healthcare, banking and smartphones. Optiva BSS Platform , available on Google Cloud, private cloud and on-premises data centers, empowers its MVNO customers to monetize new eSIM offerings, leveraging the power of 5G services.

By leveraging cloud economics and scalability to support subscription growth, Optiva's solution has practically eliminated CapEx and delivered approximately 40% total cost of ownership (TCO) savings. Optiva's solution delivers innovation and benefits to its customers, including flexible configuration and administration, rating and charging of global 5G traffic, and a significantly enhanced customer experience. Subscribers benefit from real-time notifications, personalized policy recommendations and optimized signaling traffic, all contributing to a seamless and efficient user experience.

Optiva congratulates fellow finalists and looks forward to celebrating at the MVNOs World Congress on June 25, 2024, where winners will be announced.

"eSIM technology is at the forefront of innovation. It enables embedded mobile connectivity, delivers a simplified and fully digital customer experience and opens doors to new revenue. This award recognition is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation and to building cutting-edge eSIM and MVNO solutions,” said Robert Stabile, CEO of Optiva.

About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company’s solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com .

