Nusano Expands Executive Management to Support Q1 2025 Radioisotope Commercialization

Nusano, Inc., a physics company transforming the production of medical radioisotopes, today announced the addition of three executives to enhance and expand key business process capabilities. These appointments provide additional leadership and experience as the company begins commercial-scale radioisotope shipments to customers in Q1 2025.



Joining Nusano are: Pushkar Bedekar, Chief Financial Officer; Christopher Ignace, VP of Regulatory Affairs & Quality Assurance; and Maggie Kruse, VP of People & Culture.

“Nusano continues to attract best-in-class talent as we revolutionize radioisotope production to supply the fight against cancer,” said Chris Lowe, CEO of Nusano. “We welcome Pushkar, Christopher and Maggie to the company. Their combined expertise and talents will be instrumental as we continue to expand our capabilities and prepare for commercialization beginning in Q1 2025."

Pushkar Bedekar, Chief Financial Officer – A 20-year veteran of the pharmaceuticals industry, Bedekar most recently served as the CFO of U.S. Oncology for Novartis. At Novartis he led the turnaround of the multi-billion-dollar business unit, delivering double digit growth in 2023. At Nusano, he will oversee all aspects of the company’s financial operations, including its accounting, financial planning & analysis, tax, and treasury functions.

Christopher Ignace, Ph.D., PharmD., VP of Regulatory Affairs & Quality Assurance – Ignace spent the past 13 years at Cardinal Health Nuclear and Precision Solutions in a variety of leadership roles within scientific and regulatory affairs, as well as operations support functions. He will be responsible for overseeing and managing all aspects of regulatory affairs and quality assurance, including the development and implementation of robust quality systems to support the production and distribution of radioisotopes to Nusano’s customers.

Maggie Kruse, VP of People & Culture – Kruse is a human resources executive whose career spans life sciences, financial services, technology, and manufacturing. As VP of People & Culture, she will work to grow Nusano’s innovative, science-driven culture, align business functions with customer priorities, and attract new talent to support current and future radioisotope applications.

Radioisotopes are the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) used in a category of new and emerging cancer therapies. Existing supply chains for these treatment-enabling resources are often strained, posing a risk to patient care, clinical trials, and ongoing drug development.

Nusano is working to stabilize supply chains and enable innovation by bringing new sources of radioisotopes to commercial markets. The company expects to begin producing and delivering commercial-scale quantities of lutetitum-177 in Q1 2025 and actinium-225 in H2 2025. Nusano’s first-of-its-kind production facility is scheduled to open Q1 2025 in West Valley City, Utah. It will be capable of producing more than 25 radioisotopes of interest to medicine, and the simultaneous production of up to 12 different radioisotopes.

About Nusano

Nusano is a privately held physics company committed to bringing stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market. Nusano’s proprietary ion source is smaller and more efficient than existing production methods. This results in significantly greater yields and allows for the simultaneous manufacturing of multiple radioisotopes. Nusano’s technologies will supply the fight against cancer and support diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical development. For more, please visit www.nusano.com.

