Verizon donates additional $65K to Johns Hopkins University initiatives in DC, Baltimore

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On top of a $50,000 donation announced last year, Verizon is donating an additional $65,000 this year to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine initiatives in the District of Columbia and Baltimore – including a series of experiential and interactive community conversations, called The Power Shift, to discuss artificial intelligence (AI) and its applications in healthcare.

The Power Shift event series in D.C. will focus on the intersection of telemedicine and AI, including the potential benefits of leveraging new technology and broadband to improve healthcare access in underserved communities. The recently opened, state-of-the-art Hopkins Bloomberg Center (555 Pennsylvania Ave. NW), will host the first event from 5 to 8 p.m. May 30, featuring a panel discussion with industry leaders, tech demonstrations and workshops.

Verizon also will sponsor and host a Baltimore educational summit, including two panel discussions focused on how AI developments will impact the healthcare industry and local government. Panelists from Johns Hopkins, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Verizon will help community members demystify AI using customer-focused use cases. The Reginald F. Lewis Museum (830 E. Pratt St., Baltimore, MD 21202) will host the summit in the months to come.

“Johns Hopkins University and Medicine consistently demonstrates dedication to fostering the success of small businesses, recognizing their vital role in enhancing the health, vitality, and prosperity of our community,” said Maria Harris Tildon, Vice President of Government, Community, and Economic Partnerships. “We look forward to partnerships such as this one with Verizon to further amplify our work and mission of improving the health and well-being of our communities.”

“At Verizon, we're dedicated to driving innovation. Artificial Intelligence presents immense opportunities to reshape industries and improve lives, including advancements in healthcare.” said Tony Lewis, State Government Affairs Vice President, Verizon. “That’s why Verizon is proud to engage and convene thought leaders through this event series. This new technology has the potential to change the world, and Verizon is collaborating with innovators to ensure it's used to uplift all of us, so we can continue to move forward together.”

In addition, Verizon will continue to support Johns Hopkins Carey Business School’s “Leading in a Diverse Society” initiative, beyond an initial $50,000 investment that was announced last year but will be applied in 2024. The initiative connects students from underrepresented demographics with alumni to provide mentorship, expertise and professional networking.

Verizon is proud to be a sponsor of this series and to amplify the innovations and entrepreneurial solutions to health disparities in D.C., Baltimore and beyond. Verizon remains committed to educating individuals on AI and other tech skills through community events and the Verizon Skill Forward program , a free online program for adults in the US to gain skills for in-demand jobs. This initiative is part of Citizen Verizon ’s efforts to prepare 500,000 individuals for jobs of the future by 2030.

