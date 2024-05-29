Danforth Advisors Acquires BW Health Group; Adds Commercial Readiness and Launch to Range of Integrated Services for Life Science Companies

WALTHAM, Mass., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danforth Advisors, LLC, today announced the acquisition of BW Health Group, a leading provider of commercial readiness and product launch services for small and mid-sized life science companies. The addition of BW gives Danforth an unrivaled capability to serve the strategic and operational needs of life science companies to run their business, develop products and successfully bring them to market. These services include advisory and execution in finance and accounting, strategic communications, human resources, enterprise risk management, clinical operations, regulatory affairs and now commercialization.

“Since inception, we have strategically curated the talent, skill sets, services and connections required to be the flexible infrastructure partner to life science companies. We expertly manage business and clinical functions for clients large and small, adapting and scaling as their needs evolve,” said Chris Connors, Chief Executive Officer of Danforth. “With BW Health Group, we are now integrating specialists in commercial planning, product launch and on-going marketing – helping treatments reach patients and stay competitive in the marketplace. We’re thrilled to welcome BW and play a role in this critically important phase of the journey for clients.”



“BW Health Group prides itself on cultivating market-leading brands particularly for small to mid-sized life science companies, and our success derives from our senior-level attention to clients, expertise in product commercialization and significant investments in talent and technology to enable data-driven insights into the marketplace and patient communities,” said Thad Bench, Founder of BW Health Group. “Danforth has built a unique offering by aggregating life science specialists across multiple disciplines, and BW Health Group provides a natural extension to support clients in the critical commercial readiness, product launch and post-launch phases. We look forward to working closely with our Danforth colleagues to bring these services to clients.”



Tom McDonnell will lead BW Health Group in the role of Chief Executive Officer going forward, and Thad Bench will contribute in an advisory role.



BW Health Group comprises the following entities:

Benchworks, a full-service communications agency that offers pre-product launch, launch and post-launch capabilities including creative services, strategic planning, data analytics, digital and print advertising planning and placement. The firm serves as agency of record (AOR) for top pharmaceutical brands, with expertise in cell and gene therapy and rare disease, among other therapeutic areas. The firm’s talent includes former industry executives and brand leaders, creative agency professionals and technology experts focused on building strong pharmaceutical brands.





BW Consulting, an outcomes-focused life science commercialization strategy consultancy that provides commercial strategy, launch planning and gap analysis, product lifecycle management and payor strategy services. With vast experience in gene therapy and rare disease, advanced therapies and emerging biologics, the firm has a demonstrated track record of leading successful products and brands through all stages of product launch, including launch preparation and post-launch lifecycle management.

BW Health Group is the third organization to join Danforth, following the acquisitions of Argot Partners in 2022 and Elite BioPharma Consulting in 2023. In December 2021, Danforth announced an investment by Avesi Partners, LLC, to accelerate plans to meet an ever-broadening scope of strategic and operational needs for life science companies.



Connors added: “With both BW Health Group and Argot Partners operating as part of Danforth, we can meet a full spectrum of strategic communications, marketing and creative needs for clients to effectively reach a wide range of audiences. We have grown our business both organically and through strategic acquisition, and we will continue on that path to meet the needs of life science companies at all stages of evolution.”



Learn more about the Danforth companies here: https://bwhealthgroup.com/danforthcompanies/

About BW Health Group

BW Health Group is a full-service commercialization platform focused on cultivating market-leading brands for life science companies. The company comprises two integrated portfolio companies: BW Consulting, a biopharmaceutical management consultancy specializing in product launch, with expertise in cell and gene therapy, and Benchworks, a full-service biopharmaceutical creative agency focused on delivering experiences that optimize brand engagement. BW Health Group was established in January 2019 and builds upon a two-decade legacy of experience in pharmaceutical marketing. The firm is led by industry brand executives and strategists whose goal is to help clients and their brands navigate an ever-evolving healthcare system. For more information, visit www.bwhealthgroup.com.

About Danforth Advisors

Danforth exclusively supports the core business and clinical functions of life science companies. The company provides strategic advisory and operational execution in the areas of finance and accounting, clinical and regulatory, strategic communications, commercial readiness and launch, human resources and risk management. Founded in 2011, Danforth has been a trusted partner to more than 1,000 life science companies, private and public, across all stages of the corporate lifecycle. The company serves clients around the globe from its base in Waltham, Massachusetts and regional operations in New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, California and London. Additional information is available at www.danforthadvisors.com .

