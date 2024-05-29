Submit Release
Black Diamond Therapeutics to Participate in Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference taking place June 4-6, 2024, in New York, NY.

Presentation details are as follows:

  • 7:30-7:55am ET on Wednesday, June 5

A live webcast of the event can be accessed by visiting the investors relations section of the Company’s website, www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available and archived for 90 days following the event.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics
Black Diamond Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer. The Company’s MasterKey therapies are designed to address a broad spectrum of genetically defined tumors, overcome resistance, minimize wild-type mediated toxicities, and be brain penetrant to treat CNS disease. The Company is advancing two clinical-stage programs: BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant fourth-generation EGFR MasterKey inhibitor targeting EGFR mutant NSCLC and GBM, and BDTX-4933, a brain-penetrant RAF MasterKey inhibitor targeting KRAS, NRAS and BRAF alterations in solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com.

Contacts
For Investors:
Mario Corso, Head of Investor Relations, Black Diamond Therapeutics
mcorso@bdtx.com

For Media:
media@bdtx.com


Primary Logo

