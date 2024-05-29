First Quantum Publishes 2023 Sustainability Reports

(In United States dollars, except where noted otherwise)

TORONTO, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or the “Company”) (TSX: FM) has published its sustainability reports for 2023. The Environment, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report is the Company’s primary sustainability report, setting out its sustainability performance. The Company has also published its Task Force on Climate-related Financial Discloses aligned Climate Change Report and Tax Transparency and Contributions to Government Report.

In 2023, the Company made payments of $1.6 billion to governments through taxes, royalties and other contributions, in addition to payments to national suppliers of $3 billion, payroll and social security contributions of $1.1 billion and $30 million in community investment programs. Our cumulative global economic contributions to governments for the past 8 years is $9.2 billion. For the first time, First Quantum has reported material category Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions for 2022 and 2023, following the completion of a full value chain assessment of its Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions, in line with its climate change commitments.

“Our mines not only deliver the metals required for the global energy transition and socioeconomic progress but also provide significant contribution in the countries in which we operate,” commented Tristan Pascall, Chief Executive Officer. “Effective engagement and communication with our stakeholders, based on the principles of transparency and openness, will continue to be a priority for First Quantum as we deliver on our commitment to responsible mining.”

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations

(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577

E-Mail: info@fqml.com