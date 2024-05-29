Lebone Litho Printers (Pty) Ltd Installs Fujifilm’s 42K Printbar Systems for Demanding Variable-Data and Security Print Applications

Company said their production time was cut in half with Fujifilm’s single-pass integrated inkjet systems, attracting the attention of customers seeking shorter lead times for print

Lebanon, N.H., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solutions, a leading developer of integrated inkjet products, worked closely with Lebone Litho Printers (Pty) Ltd, a South African print service provider with more than 500 employees across three locations in Johannesburg, to install three FUJIFILM 42K Printbar Systems, which add inkjet printing capability inline. Lebone Litho Printers supports a wide array of customers in industries spanning food and beverage, cosmetics and beauty, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and the government sector. Since the print service provider installed Fujifilm’s 42K Printbar Systems, the company’s variable-data printing lead time has been cut in half.

The FUJIFILM 42K Printbar System played a key role in Lebone Litho Printers’ printing of election ballots for the Democratic Republic of Congo. With its new FUJIFILM 42K Printbar Systems, Lebone Litho Printers was able to print 64,000 pads in two weeks, which previously required four weeks. Lebone Litho’s participation in this project, which has been openly visible to the public, resulted in increased visibility and advertising that has compounded sales opportunities for the large printing provider.

“The success Lebone Litho has experienced here is rooted in the productivity of the Fujifilm 42K Printbar System,” said Keith Michael, Chief Executive Officer of Lebone Litho Printers. “With the easy-to-use, high-tech printing solution, we’re able to deliver high-quality printing services in a speedy manner as well as take on additional printing jobs for a wide range of compelling clients, including printing exams for local schools and printing the licenses and registration documents for vehicles in Tanzania.”

“The story of success from Lebone Litho Printers highlights the versatility and value of the 42K Printbar system, and the trust they place in Fujifilm’s integration team,” said Greg Balch, vice president and general manager of the FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solutions group. “What we've heard from them is similar to what other clients have told us and is what we’ve come to expect.”

The FUJIFILM 42K Printbar System is being demonstrated at drupa 2024, taking place May 28th to June 7th in Dusseldorf, Germany at Fujifilm booth Hall 8b / A02.

To see the article and video describing Lebone Litho Printers’ success with the FUJIFILM 42K Printbar System, visit here. To learn more about the 42K Printbar System, visit the product page.

FUJIFILM and the FUJIFILM logo are trademarks of FUJIFILM Corporation and its affiliates.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solutions is the team within the FUJIFILM Inkjet Business Division that designs and manufactures inkjet products for integration into other machines and production processes, and as part of custom printers. This supports a range of legacy and emerging applications in graphic arts and industrial segments.

FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solutions’ vision is to be the foremost choice for enabling productivity, sustainability, profitability, and innovation through inkjet printing technology; and to have a reputation for quality, customer focus, flexibility, and performance that far exceeds our customers’ expectations. For more information, visit https://inkjet-integration.fujifilm.com/

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

Marissa Confredo FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation 914-343-4761 marissa.confredo@fujifilm.com