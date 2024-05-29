2024 "Belt and Road" Youth Sports Exchange Week (Jiangsu) Kicks Off in Suqian

Jiangsu Provincial Sports Bureau

SUQIAN, China, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 24, 2024, the "Belt and Road" Youth Sports Exchange Week (Jiangsu) kicked off in the historical city of Suqian.



With the theme "Connecting Youth, Sharing Friendship of Jiangsu", this exchange week is held in Suqian from May 24 to June 3. The event will feature activities such as the 2024 "Belt and Road" International Youth Men's 3x3 Basketball Invitational, the "Belt and Road" Youth Outdoor Sports Challenge, and the "Belt and Road" International Youth Orienteering Training Camp, among other cultural exchange activities. Currently, nearly 400 international youth friends from nearly 60 countries and regions have registered to participate.

The "Belt and Road" Youth Sports Exchange Week (Jiangsu), organized by Jiangsu Provincial Sports Bureau, is an important platform for people-to-people exchanges within the "Belt and Road" Initiative, especially for youth. The event aims to promote communication and mutual understanding among youth from different countries, enhance friendship, and encourage cultural exchange through sports. It also aims to help young people better understand Chinese culture, history, and contemporary development, thus promoting the Chinese spirit and the essence of Chinese culture.

Source: Jiangsu Provincial Sports Bureau

Contact person: Mr. Wong, Tel: 86-10-63074558.