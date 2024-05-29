Ikar Holdings Purchased a Significant Amount of Unity Platform Token (UPT)

British IKAR Holdings Enters Cryptocurrency Market Through the Acquisition of a significant amount of Unify Platform Token (UPT)

LONDON, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IKAR Holdings, a prominent UK-based group of companies, announced today its successful entry into the cryptocurrency market through the acquisition of a significant amount of Unify Platform Token (UPT). This transaction represents a strategic milestone for both IKAR Holdings and the UPT community.



UPT, accessible at (https://upt.unifysg.ltd) is a robust digital currency designed to revolutionize the way users engage with decentralized applications and platforms.

In addition, UPT is also designed to create a supportive and sustainable ecosystem for innovators, fostering collaboration and investment in projects that align with UNIPLAT's (https://www.uniplat.social) global sustainability goals.

By integrating UPT into its diverse investment portfolio, IKAR Holdings aims to leverage the token’s potential to enhance its technological capabilities and drive forward its commitment to embracing cutting-edge financial solutions.

IKAR Holdings’ recent announcements of its cryptocurrency venture, released in multiple global media outlets, underlined the firm’s strategic vision and readiness to explore new frontiers in the digital asset space. The acquisition of UPT underscores IKAR’s proactive approach to diversifying its investments and entrepreneurial approach by staying ahead in a rapidly evolving financial and business landscape.

“We are thrilled to integrate UPT into the IKAR Holdings group portfolio,” said Mario Diel, Group Chairman and CEO at IKAR Holdings, London. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision of harnessing innovative technologies to create sustainable value. UPT’s robust platform and active community offer immense potential, and we are excited to support its continued growth and development.”

The Unify Platform Token (UPT) is currently available for trading on Probit Global (https://www.probit.com), providing a seamless avenue for investors and to acquire and trade this promising digital asset. The collaboration between IKAR Holdings and UPT is poised to unlock new opportunities and drive greater adoption and utility for the token.

“The commitment of British IKAR Holdings, which is recognized as one the fastest growing groups in Europe, and its significant acquisition of the UPT Token, reflects another successful milestone for an exciting future. As both IKAR Holdings and UPT are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the cryptocurrency world, we are excited about this important transaction,” stated Takahisa Karita, CFO of Unify Platform AG, Switzerland.

About IKAR Holdings:

IKAR Holdings is a leading entrepreneurial group of companies based in the UK, active across various sectors ranging from education, technology, energy, health, sports, real estate, hospitality, aviation, to construction and services. The group has a current portfolio of more than 40 companies. With a focus on long-term growth and innovation, IKAR Holdings is committed to driving value and fostering sustainable development.

About Unify Platform Token (UPT):

Unify Platform Token (UPT) is a versatile cryptocurrency designed to enhance user engagement with decentralized platforms. UPT offers a wide range of applications and benefits, making it a valuable asset in the evolving digital economy.

About UNIPLAT:

UNIPLAT is an online platform that promotes the SDGs advocated by the United Nations, supports researchers, entrepreneurs, corporations, and connects them with supporters worldwide.

UNIPLAT provides a system that fairly and globally evaluates and supports research and activities that were previously impossible to realize simply by being in the countries or regions where they were born.

Participants come from more than 140 countries.

Contact:

Michael Bert

press@ikarholdings.com