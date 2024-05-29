Insights from 5700 Fan Reviews: These are the Top EURO 2024 Stadiums
Review management specialist gominga has conducted a comprehensive analysis of the 10 EURO stadiums based on 5,700 Google reviews.MUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In anticipation of the UEFA European Championship 2024 in Germany, review management specialist gominga has conducted a comprehensive analysis of the ten EURO stadiums based on 5,700 Google reviews from visitors and football fans. This analysis provides valuable insights into fan experiences at the stadiums, highlighting both positive aspects and challenges.
The results show that Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, with an average rating of 4.72 and 625 reviews, is rated as the most popular stadium. Visitors particularly praised the atmosphere and modern facilities of the stadium.
Here is the ranking of the 10 stadiums for EURO 2024 based on 5,700 reviews:
1. Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund - 4.72 (625 reviews)
2. Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart - 4.66 (522 reviews)
3. Allianz Arena, Munich - 4.65 (648 reviews)
4. Volksparkstadion, Hamburg - 4.62 (597 reviews)
5. Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt - 4.61 (597 reviews)
6. Olympiastadion, Berlin - 4.55 (506 reviews)
7. RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne - 4.54 (540 reviews)
8. VELTINS-Arena, Gelsenkirchen - 4.33 (586 reviews)
9. Merkur Spiel Arena, Düsseldorf - 4.29 (546 reviews)
10. Red Bull Arena, Leipzig - 4.21 (531 reviews)
Please visit https://gominga.com/euro-2024-stadiums/ for more detailed information about the EURO 2024 stadium analysis.
