Calvetti Ferguson Bolsters Turnaround & Restructuring Services with New Managing Director

DALLAS, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calvetti Ferguson, a Top 200 accounting firm, welcomes a new advisory managing director to its advisory practice, elevating its turnaround, bankruptcy, and restructuring services.

Jamie Chronister brings a wealth of experience to the firm, with over 25 years of providing turnaround, bankruptcy and restructuring, and advisory support to clients. He specializes in serving clients across diverse industries, such as manufacturing, healthcare, energy, and technology.

Jamie has been involved in dozens of complex turnaround and bankruptcy cases. He has also testified in court on various bankruptcy matters as a chief restructuring officer and financial advisor. His in-depth knowledge, derived from his experiences, allows him to provide tailored solutions that address the unique challenges facing distressed businesses in today's dynamic marketplace. In 2023, Jamie earned the Turnaround Management Association Small Company Turnaround/Transaction of the Year award.

“Joining Calvetti Ferguson is an incredible opportunity to leverage my turnaround, bankruptcy, and restructuring expertise to drive impactful client results, further contributing to the firm's growth and success in Dallas and beyond," states Jamie Chronister, advisory managing director at Calvetti Ferguson. “Today, businesses are still battling inflation and high interest rates. Joining a leading middle market CPA and advisory firm like Calvetti Ferguson allows me to provide a full suite of personalized financial services for companies facing these economic pressures.”

Adding Jamie to the firm solidifies Calvetti Ferguson's commitment to providing unparalleled expertise and support to clients navigating complex financial challenges in North Texas.

“We are so excited to have Jamie bring his years of turnaround and bankruptcy experience to Calvetti Ferguson. Jamie's extensive professional experience and leadership style will continue to grow the well-established culture of excellence within Calvetti Ferguson,” says Chin Yu, advisory partner in charge at Calvetti Ferguson.

Calvetti Ferguson’s advisory practice has grown exponentially since its establishment in 2015 and continues to expand to better serve clients. Calvetti Ferguson proudly welcomes Jamie as a key leader in this ongoing growth. His expertise will be crucial in advancing Calvetti Ferguson’s mission to provide exceptional financial services and value-added experiences for its clients.

About Calvetti Ferguson

Calvetti Ferguson is a nationally recognized CPA and advisory firm serving companies across the United States. The firm provides assurance, tax, advisory, accounting, risk advisory, and technology advisory services to middle-market businesses, family offices, and private equity firms.

