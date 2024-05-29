Asia Pacific Freeze-Dried Food Market was valued at US$ 7,970.4 million in 2023 | Astute Analytica
Rapid Growth Driven by Increased Demand for Convenience Foods and Technological Advancements in Food PreservationCHICAGO, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐳𝐞-𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is poised for substantial growth, with market valuation expected to rise from 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕,𝟗𝟕𝟎.𝟒 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 to an impressive 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟕,𝟕𝟔𝟗.𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This significant increase, representing a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟕𝟐% over the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, underscores the expanding demand for convenient and long-lasting food options in the region.
𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭:- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-freeze-dried-food-market
Several key factors are driving this robust market expansion. The rising consumer preference for convenient and nutritious food products has significantly boosted the demand for freeze-dried foods, which retain most of their nutritional value, flavor, and texture. Additionally, technological advancements in freeze-drying processes have made these products more accessible and affordable to a wider consumer base.
The Asia Pacific region, with its rapidly growing urban population and increasing disposable incomes, presents a fertile ground for the freeze-dried food industry. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are witnessing a surge in demand for ready-to-eat and easily transportable food products, further propelling the market growth.
Moreover, the ongoing innovations in packaging and preservation techniques are enhancing the shelf life and quality of freeze-dried foods, making them a preferred choice among consumers who prioritize health and convenience. The versatility of freeze-dried foods, ranging from fruits and vegetables to full meals and snacks, caters to diverse consumer preferences and dietary needs.
Industry experts predict that the market will continue to evolve with new product launches and strategic partnerships aimed at expanding product portfolios and market reach. The competitive landscape is expected to intensify as companies invest in research and development to introduce innovative and high-quality freeze-dried food products.
𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂:- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/asia-pacific-freeze-dried-food-market
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐳𝐞-𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
Anyang General Foods co., Ltd.
AlpineAire Foods
Anyang General Foods co., Ltd.
Chaucer Foods Ltd
Fujian Lixing Foods Co. Ltd
General Mills Inc.
Harmony House Foods, Inc.
Nestle SA
Packit Gourmet
Saraf Foods Ltd.
Swastik Foods
Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.
Eiyoh Co., LTD
Jiffy Foods Japan Ltd. (Kurabo Industries Ltd.)
Omusubi Kororin Honpo Co., Ltd.
Toyota Tsusho Foods Corporation
Other Prominent players
Market Segmentation Overview:
By Product
Fruits
Seasonal
Regular
Vegetables
Peas
Corn
Potatoes
Others
Dairy Products
Milk
Butter
Cheese
Others
Meat & Poultry
Red Meat
Pork Meat
Poultry Meat
Seafood
Bakery Products
Bread
Pizza Crust
Cakes & Pastries
Others
Soups
Ready Meals
Dumplings
Rice Based
Italian (Pastas)
Indian
Korean
Chinese
Others
Pet Foods
Others
By Distribution Channel
Online
Company Website
E-Commerce Website
Offline
Supermarket/ Hypermarket
Convenience Stores/ Standalone Stores
Others
By End User
Residential
Commercial
HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurants, Café) - Food Service
Travel (Railway/ Airline/ Others)
Educational Institutes
Food Processing Industry
Other Commercial End User
By Country
Japan
China
India
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-freeze-dried-food-market
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+ +1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn