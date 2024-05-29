Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. to Present at NAREIT REITweek 2024 Investor Conference

Presentation and Live Webcast to be Held June 4, 2024, at 10:15 am ET

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH) announced today that Chief Financial Officer Carlos Olea will participate in a presentation moderated by Alex Goldfarb from Piper Sandler at NAREIT's REITweek 2024 Investor Conference in New York City on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 10:15 am ET.



HHH's live presentation will be accessible via audio webcast using the link below. Upon completion of the presentation, an on-demand replay will be available for a period of 30 days.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. Presentation

Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Time: 10:15 am ET

Audio Webcast Link: https://vimeo.com/event/4280082/

About Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport in New York City; Downtown Columbia® in Maryland; The Woodlands®, Bridgeland® and The Woodlands Hills® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin® in Las Vegas; Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; and Teravalis™ in the Greater Phoenix, Arizona area. The Howard Hughes portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHH. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

