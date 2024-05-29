Emission Monitoring System Market to Cross USD 7.40 billion with Highest CAGR of 10.2% by 2031
Emission Monitoring System Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers and Regional Analysis, Global Forecast 2024 - 2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing demand for emission monitoring systems is primarily driven by
Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are enforcing stricter regulations to mitigate air pollution and protect the environment. These regulations necessitate industries to monitor and control their emissions, fueling the adoption of advanced EMS solutions.
• In April 2023, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) introduced TEMPO (Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution), a state-of-the-art device designed to monitor air pollution in North America with unparalleled accuracy.
The emission monitoring systems market presents significant opportunities for growth in the coming years. The increasing focus on air quality monitoring in smart cities and the integration of EMS into existing infrastructure projects are expected to drive market expansion. Additionally, the pharmaceutical industry is expected to be a key driver for the market due to stricter regulations on emissions from manufacturing facilities. The growing adoption of cloud-based solutions and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in emission monitoring systems also present lucrative opportunities for market players.
The growing public awareness about the adverse health effects of air pollution and its impact on climate change is driving the demand for air quality monitoring solutions. Emission monitoring systems play a crucial role in assessing air quality and identifying sources of pollution. The expansion of industrial activities, particularly in developing regions, is contributing to increased emissions. To ensure environmental compliance and sustainable operations, industries are adopting emission monitoring systems to track and manage their emissions effectively.
The SNS Insider report reveals that the global Emission Monitoring System (EMS) Market size was valued at USD 3.40 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.40 billion by 2031, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Download Free Sample Report with Full TOC & Graphs @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1603
KEY PLAYERS:
- AMETEK Inc.
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
- Environnement SA
- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
- Ecotech
- DURAG GROUP
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.
- Emerson Electric Company
- Siemens AG
- Rockwell Automation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- GENERAL ELECTRIC
- CMC Solutions
- Enviro Technology Services
- Horiba
- Opsis AB
- Chemtrols Industries Pvt. Ltd.
- ABB Ltd
- Baker Hughes
- Parker-Hannifin
Recent Developments
• In January 2021, ABB unveiled CEMcaptain, a novel system for monitoring vessel emissions, assisting owners and operators in complying with the latest regulations while improving safety and reducing costs.
• In November 2021, AMETEK. Inc. acquired Alphasense Ltd, a leading provider of gas and particulate sensors for air quality applications, further strengthening its position in the market.
• In October 2021, ABB launched ABB Ability Genix Datalyzer, a cloud-based data analytics solution for optimizing emission monitoring equipment in various industries.
• In September 2021, Emerson Electric Co. launched the Rosemount XE10 CEMS, designed to help industrial plants meet stricter environmental regulations and sustainability demands.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
BY SYSTEM TYPE
• Predictive Emission Monitoring System (PEMS)
• Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS)
The CEMS segment dominated the market in 2023 due to its ability to provide accurate and real-time data on emissions, enabling industries to monitor and track their pollutant levels continuously.
BY OFFERING
• Hardware
• Software
• Service
The hardware segment led the market in 2023 as it forms the backbone of emission monitoring systems, including sensors, gas analyzers, and data acquisition systems.
BY INDUSTRY
• Power Generation
• Oil & Gas
• Pharmaceuticals
• Marine & Shipping
• Waste Incineration
• Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Refineries, & Fertilizers
• Building Materials
• Pulp & Paper
• Metals
• Mining
• Other
The oil & gas segment dominated the market in 2023 due to the stringent environmental regulations imposed on the industry and the increasing focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Make an Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1603
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has significantly impacted the global economy, including the emission monitoring systems market. The war has disrupted supply chains, leading to shortages of critical components and increased prices. Additionally, geopolitical tensions have resulted in a decline in investments in new projects and infrastructure development, affecting the demand for emission monitoring systems. However, the war has also highlighted the importance of energy security and diversification, potentially leading to increased investments in renewable energy sources and subsequently driving the demand for emission monitoring solutions in the long term.
Impact of Economic Slowdown
The global economic slowdown has also impacted the emission monitoring systems market. The reduced industrial activity and production levels have led to lower emissions, decreasing the immediate need for emission monitoring systems. Moreover, budget constraints and financial uncertainties have prompted some companies to postpone or cancel investments in new technologies. However, the focus on sustainability and long-term environmental goals remains strong, and the market is expected to rebound as the economic situation improves.
North America dominated the market in 2023
This dominance is driven by robust economic growth, stringent environmental regulations, and increasing awareness about air quality monitoring. The region's thriving industries, technological advancements, and focus on sustainability are propelling the demand for emission monitoring systems. The United States, in particular, has been a key market due to its stringent environmental protection laws and the presence of major players in the emission monitoring industry.
Key Takeaways
• Stringent environmental regulations and the growing focus on air quality monitoring are propelling the demand for emission monitoring systems across industries worldwide.
• Technological advancements in sensor technologies, data analytics, and remote monitoring capabilities are enhancing the functionality and efficiency of emission monitoring systems.
• The Russia-Ukraine war and global economic slowdown have impacted the market, but the long-term outlook remains positive due to the increasing focus on sustainability and environmental goals.
• North America led the market in 2023, driven by robust economic growth, stringent regulations, and a strong focus on air quality monitoring.
Table of Content – Analysis of Key Points
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Global Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 3. Global Market Dynamics
Chapter 4. Emission Monitoring System Market Impact Analysis
Chapter 4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
Chapter 4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession
Chapter 5. Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 6. Porter’s 5 forces model
Chapter 7. PEST Analysis
Chapter 8. Emission Monitoring System Global Market, by System Type
Chapter 9. Emission Monitoring System Global Market, by Offering
Chapter 10. Emission Monitoring System Global Market, by Industry
Chapter 11. Regional Outlook
Chapter 12. Competitive Intelligence
Chapter 13. Key Companies Analysis
Chapter 14. Research Process
Continued…
Buy Single User License @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1603
Contact us:
Akash Anand
Head of Business Development & Strategy
info@snsinsider.com
Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)
Read Related Reports:
Gaming Console Market
Energy Management Systems Market
Warehouse Automation Market
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube