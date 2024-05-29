Submit Release
How campaigning EU parties keep migration on the agenda ahead of election

One of the most politically divisive issues in this election season is migration.
Tens of thousands of people have died trying to reach the EU, making perilous journeys across the Mediterranean Sea. The UN says, more than 3,000 migrants died in 2023 as they attempted to reach European shores. This marks the highest death toll on this route since 2017.

The EU has been struggling to deal with migrants, and refugees seeking protection or searching for a better life, and the topic has become a major campaigning issue.

