"Charm of Jiangsu" International Photography Project: Experiencing the Flavor of Happiness

SUQIAN, China, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From May 19 to 21, 2024, the "Roam Charm of Jiangsu, Embrace Happy Life" International Photography Project, organized by the Charm of Jiangsu International Communication Center, was held in Jiangsu. Photographers from the US, the UK, and several other countries, along with representatives of Chinese photographers, went deep into Jiangsu to capture its scenery, explore its history, and experience its folk customs. They enjoyed Jiangsu's beautiful scenery, tasted local delicacies, and appreciated the happy lives of its people.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

With ecology as the foundation and leveraging river and lake resources, Suqian and Huai'an have crafted a stunning landscape where natural beauty and cultural richness intertwine. Visiting the Jinhu Water Forest in Huai'an in early summer feels like stepping into an enchanting green wonderland. Thousands of acres of waterlogged cypress trees are covered with tender green duckweed, creating a scene that changes with the seasons into a dreamlike spectacle.

Photographers from around the world checked in at various cultural and historical sites - the Hometown of Xiang Yu, the birthplace of Chu-Han culture in Suqian, listened to the legend of flood control at Zaohe Longyun City, encountered the cats island at Baima Lake in Huai'an, savored delicacies in Hexia Ancient Town, and witnessed the vibrant night culture along the Grand Canal Cultural Corridor in Qingjiangpu Scenic Area. Brazilian photographer Alexandre Felipe was moved by the poignant story of Farewell My Concubine, admired Yu the Great's dedication to flood control, and was full of praise for Chinese cuisine. As he bid farewell, he said, "Had an amazing time with all of you and I enjoyed a lot visiting all the nice places in Suqian and Huai'an."

The successful transformation of Niujiao Village Holiday Resort and Jiangba Old Street has turned once desolate villages into "urban rural living rooms", where people can enjoy leisure and conversations, becoming a beautiful landscape of rural revitalization in Jiangsu. "The people here are very friendly, and everyone lives in prosperity and peace. It's everything I've dreamed of!" said British veteran journalist Hossack Francis Rupert.

Source: Charm of Jiangsu International Communication Center

Contact person: Mr. Wong, Tel: 86-10-63074558.