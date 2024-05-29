Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results

MONTRÉAL, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) (“Gildan” or the “Company”) today announced that the eight director nominees, being all of the existing directors of the Company following the resignation on May 23, 2024 of the prior members of the board of directors, were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year by an overwhelming majority of the votes cast by shareholders, in-person, and by proxy, at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 28, 2024 in Montréal. As a result of the prior directors having all resigned in advance of the annual meeting and their decision not to present themselves for election, only eight director nominees were presented for election at the annual meeting.



A majority of the votes cast by shareholders were in favour of the non-binding advisory vote on Executive Compensation (“Say on Pay”) and the reappointment of its auditors. A majority of the votes cast by shareholders were against the shareholder proposal. Gildan also notes that the Say on Pay was submitted to the Company’s shareholders in the context of a proxy solicitation contest, and that the result reflects the shareholders’ views in respect of compensation decisions made by the prior members of the board of directors in such context.

The voting results are detailed below:

FOR WITHHELD/AGAINST Number % Number % Resolution 1 Appointment of Auditors 129,803,676 95.35% 6,330,249 4.65% Resolution 2 Election of Directors[(1)] Michael Kneeland 114,088,449 85.37% 19,552,254 14.63% Glenn J. Chamandy 111,752,888 83.62% 21,888,991 16.38% Michener Chandlee 113,396,554 84.84% 20,260,388 15.16% Ghislain Houle 113,368,568 84.83% 20,272,127 15.17% Mélanie Kau 114,129,217 85.39% 19,531,050 14.61% Peter Lee 110,678,904 82.82% 22,958,401 17.18% Karen Stuckey 132,484,543 99.00% 1,341,050 1.00% J.P. Towner 132,448,127 98.98% 1,358,969 1.02% Resolution 3 Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation 96,994,211 73.77% 34,481,778 26.23% Resolution 4 Shareholder Proposal 17,778,970 13.52% 113,679,318 86.48%



Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company’s product offering includes activewear, underwear and socks, sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms and to global lifestyle brand companies. The Company markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, and Peds®.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.