Athira Pharma to Participate in Upcoming June Conferences

Management to Highlight Robust Pipeline in Neurodegenerative Diseases with Key Phase 2/3 LIFT-AD Topline Data in Alzheimer’s Disease on Track for Second Half of 2024

BOTHELL, Wash., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced that Company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in June.



Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 5, 2024, from 4:30 p.m. ET- 4:55 p.m. ET

Location: Marriott Marquis, New York City

Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. ET- 2:35 p.m. ET

Location: Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami

Live webcasts of the fireside chats can be accessed from the Investors section of the Athira website at https://investors.athira.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations-investor. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira Pharma, Inc., headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration. Athira aims to alter the course of neurological diseases by advancing its pipeline of therapeutic candidates that modulate the neurotrophic HGF system, including fosgonimeton, which is being evaluated for the potential treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease in the Phase 2/3 LIFT-AD trial that is expected to report topline data in the second half of 2024. For more information, visit www.athira.com . You can also follow Athira on Facebook , LinkedIn and @athirapharma on X , formerly known as Twitter , and Instagram .

Forward-Looking Statements

