Axsome Therapeutics Highlights Data on Solriamfetol Demonstrating Improvement in Cognitive Function in Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea or Narcolepsy at SLEEP 2024

Data on solriamfetol featured in two oral plenary sessions

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced five presentations, including two featured oral plenary presentations, on solriamfetol at SLEEP 2024, the 38th annual meeting of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) and the Sleep Research Society (SRS), being held June 1-5, 2024, in Houston, Texas.



“Cognitive functioning is an underappreciated facet of sleep disorders. Often overshadowed by clinically defining symptoms such as EDS, impaired cognition involves significant burden to patient lives. The SHARP study of solriamfetol showed improved cognitive functioning in participants with impaired cognition associated with OSA and EDS,” said Hans Van Dongen, PhD, Professor at Washington State University and presenting author of the SHARP study plenary lecture. “In addition, solriamfetol demonstrated improvements across measures of executive function, memory, and processing speed.”

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Title: Solriamfetol on Cognition in Obstructive Sleep Apnea with Excessive Daytime Sleepiness and Impaired Cognition

Lead Author: Hans Van Dongen, PhD, Professor at Washington State University

Plenary Session: O-09

Plenary Date/Time: Tuesday, June 4 from 9:15-9:30 a.m. Central Time

Poster Session: P-45

Poster Number: 390

Poster Date/Time: Wednesday, June 5 from 11-11:45 a.m. Central Time

Title: Effects of Solriamfetol on Cognition on Patients with Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Associated with Narcolepsy

Lead Author: Yaroslav Winter, MD, Mainz Comprehensive Epilepsy and Sleep Medicine Center, Department of Neurology, Johannes Gutenberg-University, Mainz, Germany

Plenary Session: O-18

Plenary Date/Time: Tuesday, June 4 from 5-5:15 p.m. Central Time

Poster Session: P-13

Poster Number: 266

Poster Date/Time: Monday, June 3 from 11-11:45 a.m. Central Time

Title: Solriamfetol and Maintenance of Wakefulness Outcomes in Patients with Narcolepsy and Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Lead Author: Dr. Michael Thorpy, Director of the Sleep-Wake Disorders Center at the Montefiore Medical Center and Professor of Neurology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Poster Session: P-29

Poster Number: 324

Poster Date/Time: Tuesday, June 4 from 11-11:45 a.m. Central Time

Title: Real-world Use of Solriamfetol for Excessive Daytime Sleepiness in Patients Reporting Anxiety or Depression

Lead Author: Ulf Kallweit is Assistant Professor of Neurology at the University Witten/Herdecke, Germany.

Poster Session: P-39

Poster Number: 200

Poster Date/Time: Wednesday, June 5 from 11-11:45 a.m. Central Time

Title: SURWEY: Treatment of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness with Solriamfetol: Initiation, Titration, and Outcomes

Lead Author: Samantha Floam, DMD, Axsome Therapeutics

Poster Session: P-29

Poster Number: 325

Poster Date/Time: Tuesday, June 4 from 10-10:45 a.m. Central Time

