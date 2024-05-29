Fractyl Health to Present New Preclinical Obesity Data from Rejuva® Platform at the American Diabetes Association’s 84th Scientific Sessions

Management to host in-person KOL event and webcast at ADA on Monday, June 24, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. ET

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fractyl Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GUTS) (the “Company”), a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering new approaches for the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2D), today announced that it will present new preclinical obesity data from its pancreatic gene therapy platform, Rejuva, at the upcoming American Diabetes Association (ADA)’s 84th Scientific Sessions taking place June 21-24, 2024 in Orlando, FL.



The abstract, “Single-Dose GLP-1-Based Pancreatic Gene Therapy Durably Maintains Body Composition and Glycemia after Semaglutide Withdrawal in a Murine Model of Obesity” was recognized as noteworthy and selected by the Scientific Sessions Meeting Planning Committee as one of eight Presidents’ Select abstracts and will be presented first in the poster session, “Weighing Opportunities of Incretin-Based Therapy in Obesity.”

Details of the presentation are provided below.

Presentation Title: Single-Dose GLP-1-Based Pancreatic Gene Therapy Durably Maintains Body Composition and Glycemia after Semaglutide Withdrawal in a Murine Model of Obesity

Presenter: Harith Rajagopalan, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fractyl Health

Session: Oral Presentations – Weighing Opportunities of Incretin-Based Therapy in Obesity

Presentation Date & Time: Sunday, June 23, 2024, from 1:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. ET

Location: W415C (Valencia Ballroom)



KOL Event:

Fractyl Health will host an in-person Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event during the ADA’s 84th Scientific Sessions. The event will take place on Monday, June 24, 2024, from 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. ET at the Hilton Orlando Hotel in Orlando, FL.

The event will feature Dr. David A. D’Alessio (Duke University School of Medicine), who will provide insights on the unmet medical need and evolving treatment landscape for patients with obesity and T2D. In addition, members of Fractyl management will discuss the Company’s two novel platforms, Revita® and Rejuva, and their potential to be a single-administration disease-modifying solution.

A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. For those who are unable to attend in person, a live webcast of the event will be available in the “Events” section of Fractyl’s website at www.ir.fractyl.com.

About David A. D’Alessio, M.D.

Dr. D’Alessio is the James B. Wyngaarden Distinguished Professor of Medicine; Professor of Medicine; Chief, Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism; and Member of Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, all at Duke University School of Medicine. Dr. D’Alessio has a primary research interest in the regulation of glucose tolerance and abnormalities that lead to T2D. Work in his lab is directed at the interplay of circulating glucose, GI hormones and neural signals to control insulin secretion. The focus is the gut peptide GLP-1 and its role in normal physiology, T2D and bariatric surgery.

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health is a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering new approaches to the treatment of metabolic diseases, including obesity and T2D. Despite advances in treatment over the last 50 years, obesity and T2D continue to be rapidly growing drivers of morbidity and mortality in the 21st century. Fractyl Health’s goal is to transform metabolic disease treatment from chronic symptomatic management to durable disease-modifying therapies that target the organ-level root causes of disease. Fractyl Health is based in Burlington, MA. For more information, visit www.fractyl.com or www.twitter.com/FractylHealth.

About Rejuva

Fractyl Health’s Rejuva® platform focuses on developing next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based, locally delivered gene therapies for the treatment of obesity and T2D. The Rejuva platform is in preclinical development and has not yet been evaluated by regulatory agencies for investigational or commercial use. Rejuva leverages advanced delivery systems and proprietary screening methods to identify and develop metabolically active gene therapy candidates targeting the pancreas. The program aims to transform the management of metabolic diseases by offering novel, disease-modifying therapies that address the underlying root causes of disease.

