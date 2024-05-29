Invivyd to Present Data at 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and 2024 American Transplant Congress (ATC)

WALTHAM, Mass., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD), a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, today announced that it will present preliminary, subset analyses from the CANOPY Phase 3 clinical trial of VYD222 (pemivibart) for pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19 at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and at the 2024 American Transplant Congress (ATC).



The details for each meeting are as follows:

2024 ASCO Annual Meeting (May 31 – June 4, Chicago, IL)

Abstract# 2532: A phase 3 study to evaluate efficacy and safety of VYD222, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody for prevention of COVID-19 (CANOPY): Subset analysis of participants with significant immune compromise in the setting of solid tumor or hematologic malignancies.

A phase 3 study to evaluate efficacy and safety of VYD222, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody for prevention of COVID-19 (CANOPY): Subset analysis of participants with significant immune compromise in the setting of solid tumor or hematologic malignancies. Poster Details: Board #11, Hall A; Saturday, June 1 from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM CDT

2024 ATC (June 1 – June 5, Philadelphia, PA)

Abstract #A018: Preliminary results for solid organ transplant patients enrolled in CANOPY, a phase 3 study to evaluate efficacy and safety of VYD222, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody for prevention of COVID-19.

Preliminary results for solid organ transplant patients enrolled in CANOPY, a phase 3 study to evaluate efficacy and safety of VYD222, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody for prevention of COVID-19. Poster Details: Poster Hall, Exhibit Hall A‚ Level 2; Saturday, June 1 from 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM EST

Copies of the posters will be available on the Invivyd website under the ‘Scientific Publications’ section after the posters are presented at the meetings.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. The company’s proprietary INVYMAB™ platform approach combines state-of-the-art viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. INVYMAB is designed to facilitate the rapid, serial generation of new monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) to address evolving viral threats. In March 2024, Invivyd received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for its first mAb in a planned series of innovative antibody candidates. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.

