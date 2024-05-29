Augmedix Appoints Alex Stinard, M.D., as Chief Clinical AI Officer

Unique combination of clinical experience and AI technological expertise will aid Augmedix in solving clinicians’ challenges with advanced ambient medical documentation solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX), a leader in ambient artificial intelligence (AI) medical documentation and data solutions, today announced that Alex Stinard, M.D., has been named Chief Clinical AI Officer of the company.



Dr. Stinard brings over two decades of extensive experience as an emergency medicine clinician. He has a background in data science with a specialization in large language models, computer vision, and natural language processing. This mix of experience makes Dr. Stinard uniquely qualified for this new position.

“Welcoming Dr. Stinard to join Augmedix in this new role is an exciting step forward in implementing advanced AI technology into clinical practices in a thoughtful and impactful way,” said Manny Krakaris, CEO of Augmedix. “As a practicing physician who understands the promise of AI in healthcare, he is forging a new path in aiding Augmedix in its mission to develop and advance the most sophisticated AI technologies that alleviate clinicians from administrative burden.”

Dr. Stinard will leverage his clinical and technological acumen to lead the development and expansion of AI solutions that address some of the biggest challenges that impact clinicians and health systems. He will also maintain his current role as the Regional Medical Director of Emergency Medicine at HCA Healthcare in Orlando, Florida.

“It is an honor to join the Augmedix team in this new role and bring the full potential of AI in healthcare to fruition,” said Dr. Stinard. “I have had the pleasure of experiencing Augmedix’s platform and its unmatched technological sophistication as a user, as well as serving on Augmedix’s AI Advisory Council, which I will continue to do. Now, I have the great opportunity and responsibility to take all of my experiences to not only bring back the joy of practicing medicine to clinicians but also to help patients receive the best care possible. As an industry, we have just scratched the surface with healthcare AI, and the technology will only continue to advance and enhance all areas of medicine.”

Dr. Stinard’s role will be instrumental as Augmedix continues to improve the patient experience at the point of care, increase productivity by enhancing documentation quality, and reduce the clinician’s cognitive burden of notetaking. Leveraging his forward-thinking approach, Dr. Stinard will spearhead initiatives to elevate clinical workflows and integrate essential clinician judgment to address patient needs comprehensively. With a focus on responsible AI implementation, he will champion real-time support for doctors, enhancing both patient care and clinician experiences.

About Augmedix

Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX) empowers clinicians to connect with patients by liberating them from administrative burden through the power of ambient AI, data, and trust. The platform transforms natural conversations into organized medical notes, structured data, and point-of-care notifications that enhance efficiency and clinical decision support. Incorporating data from millions of interactions across all care settings, Augmedix collaborates with hospitals and health systems to improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Augmedix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit www.augmedix.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as “believes,” “may,” “will,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continues,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “expects,” “could,” “would,” “projects,” “plans,” “targets,” “excited,” “optimistic,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Dr. Stinard’s expertise aiding Augmedix in solving clinician’s challenges with advanced ambient medical documentation solutions; Dr. Stinard being uniquely qualified for this new position; Augmedix implementing advanced AI technology into clinical practices in a thoughtful and impactful way; Augmedix’s mission to develop and advance the most sophisticated AI technologies that alleviate clinicians from administrative burden; the development and expansion of AI solutions that address some of the biggest challenges that impact clinicians and health systems; bringing the full potential of AI in healthcare to fruition; the technologies ability to advance and enhance all areas of medicine; Augmedix’s continued improvement of the patient experience at the point of care, increased productivity by enhancing documentation quality, and reduction of the clinician’s cognitive burden of note-taking; and the elevation of clinical workflows and integration of essential clinician judgment to address patient needs comprehensively championing real-time support for doctors, enhancing both patient care and clinician experiences. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 26, 2024, as well as other documents that may be filed by us from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

