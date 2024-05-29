Submit Release
Plymouth Industrial REIT to Present at Nareit’s REITweek 2024

BOSTON, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) announced it will make a presentation at Nareit’s REITweek 2024 Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET. The presentation will be webcast and available on Plymouth’s investor relations website.

About Plymouth

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Contact:    
Tripp Sullivan    
SCR Partners    
IR@plymouthreit.com    


