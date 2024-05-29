ProKidney to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Submit Release
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProKidney Corp. (Nasdaq: PROK) (“ProKidney”), a leading late clinical-stage cellular therapeutics company focused on chronic kidney disease (CKD), today announced that senior members of the management team will be participating in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference taking place from June 4 – 6, 2024 in New York, NY. 

The ProKidney management team will host one-on-one meetings during the event. Interested investors should contact their Jefferies representative to schedule meetings.

About ProKidney
ProKidney, a pioneer in the treatment of CKD through innovations in cellular therapy, was founded in 2015 after a decade of research. ProKidney’s lead product candidate, rilparencel (also known as REACT®), is a first-of-its-kind, patented, proprietary autologous cellular therapy being evaluated to potentially preserve kidney function in diabetic patients at high risk of kidney failure. Rilparencel has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation, as well as FDA and EMA guidance, supporting its ongoing Phase 3 clinical program. For more information, please visit www.prokidney.com.

Investor Contacts:

ProKidney
Ethan Holdaway
Ethan.Holdaway@prokidney.com

LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Daniel Ferry
Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com


