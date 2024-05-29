On 27-29 May, the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan (PCUz) organized a three-day training for employees of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Uzbekistan on “Access to the constitutional court: Features of judicial argumentation in constitutional proceedings”.

Twenty-five participants attended the training, which was conducted by two international experts. It covered interpretation of the norms of constitutional law, the procedures for consideration of complaints and the legal consequences of constitutional court decisions.

In his opening remarks, the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, Ambassador Antti Karttunen, emphasized the fundamental role of constitutional law in a democracy.

“The presence of an independent and impartial court in the state is the basis for protecting the constitutional rights of the individual and ensuring social stability in society,” he said. “The Constitutional Court is an important guarantor of a modern democratic state governed by the rule of law and, as such, enjoys the full confidence of the population.”

The training was conducted in partnership with the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the PCUz within the framework of the project “Supporting the Implementation of Judicial and Legal Reforms”.