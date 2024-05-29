OSCE mobilizes children and their families for the V Cycling marathon in Namangan

The OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan (PCUz) continued its bicycle tour of Uzbekistan by organizing the V Cycling Marathon for preschool children on 28 May 2024, this year in Namangan.

Previous editions took place in Tashkent, Samarkand, Khiva and Nukus.

This playful yet meaningful initiative is aimed at supporting environmental education, enhancing environmental culture and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Ambassador Antti Karttunen, Head of the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, said: “A few days ahead of the International Children’s Day, on June 1st, this event is a reminder that our generation should take action now, to make sure that children are happy and to safeguard their future”.

The fifth edition gathered 100 children and was attended by high-level officials, including the First Deputy Minister of Preschool and School Education, the Deputy Minister of Sports, the Deputy Governor of the Namangan region, representatives of the administration of Namangan city, and of the Cycling Federation of Uzbekistan.

By engaging the new generation, along with parents and communities, the PCUz seeks to foster sustainable means of transportation and to promote sustainable development.

Before the competition, the PCUz donated 500 balance bikes to preschool facilities in Namangan.