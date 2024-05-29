Training on Ethics and Disciplinary Practices: A Path to Judicial Professionalism

The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission), in co-operation with the AIRE Centre and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (FBiH) and Republika Srpska (RS) Judicial and Prosecutorial Training Centres, organized a tailored training course on ethical standards and disciplinary practices for 40 judges and prosecutors on 29 May in Sarajevo.

The primary objective of this training course was to examine the theoretical bases of the concepts of independence and impartiality, international standards, as well as the practical aspects of adhering to the codes of conduct and corresponding disciplinary procedures and practices.

The Mission’s justice sector monitoring programmes indicate that many judges and prosecutors require a stronger understanding of the concepts of independence, impartiality, ethics, and conflicts of interest, as well as related disciplinary practices and procedures. This necessity underscores the need for regular and compulsory training on these issues.

Velimir Delovski, Legal Adviser at the Mission, stated: “Judicial office holders must understand and abide by the respective codes of ethics for judges and prosecutors, as established by the High Judicial and Prosecutorial Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH). They have an obligation to lead by example, demonstrating a high standard of professionalism and ethics.” He further emphasized that ensuring the integrity, independence, and accountability of both the judiciary as a whole and of the individuals who comprise it, is the foundation of a reliable, effective, and equitable judicial system and of a democratic and inclusive society.

Martina Raguž, Project Manager of the AIRE Centre, stated: "Continuous dialogue on enhancing the independence, integrity, and accountability of judicial actors is imperative, not only for the judiciary but also for improving societal trust. International standards, including those established by the European Court of Human Rights, are crucial on this path, as they provide judges and prosecutors with clear guidelines on how to act impartially and uphold the highest ethical standards, particularly in the face of current challenges. This has proven to be an extremely important topic in the context of prosecuting high-level corruption and organized crime cases, as the judiciary must maintain high standards and remain resilient against external pressures in these proceedings."

This activity is part of the wider efforts of the Mission to uphold professional standards within the judiciary in BiH.