Scented Candle Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Scented Candle Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Scented Candle Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The scented candle market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Scented Candle Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the scented candle market size is predicted to reach $5.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.

The growth in the scented candle market is due to changes in lifestyle that are leading to stress and related ailments. North America region is expected to hold the largest scented candle market share. Major players in the scented candle market include California Exotic Novelties, Colonial Candles Inc., CoScentrix LLC, Diptyque Paris, Himalayan Trading Post Inc., Lee Naturals LLC.

Scented Candle Market Segments

•By Product Type: Jar, Pillar, Tea light, Tumbler, Vase, Other Product Types

•By Raw Material: Wax, Liquid Dyes, Soy, Glass, Other Raw Materials

•By Fragrance: Fruit, Flower, Spice, Blends, Other Fragrances

•By Sales Channel: Online Retails, Offline Retails

•By Geography: The global scented candle market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9341&type=smp

A scented candle refers to a candle that burns with a pleasant aroma due to the addition of fragrant oils to the wax. It is a nice touch in a bathroom, especially when guests are over, in a bedroom, or in any room of the house. It can create an ambiance of healthfulness and well-being, which are used in aromatherapy for therapeutic purposes.

Read More On The Scented Candle Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/scented-candle-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Scented Candle Market Characteristics

3. Scented Candle Market Trends And Strategies

4. Scented Candle Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Scented Candle Market Size And Growth

……

27. Scented Candle Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Scented Candle Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Home Health Care And Residential Nursing Care Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-health-care-and-residential-nursing-care-services-global-market-report

Home Fitness Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-fitness-equipment-global-market-report

Furniture And Home Furnishings Stores Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/furniture-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Freeze Dried Fruits And Vegetables Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027 - YouTube