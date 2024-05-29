Ilham Aliyev received co-founder and co-chair of CVC Capital Partners

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Co-founder and Chair of CVC Capital Partners, one of the Europe’s leading global alternative investment managers, Rolly van Rappard on May 29.

Rolly van Rappard praised Azerbaijan's ongoing development processes, acknowledging the commendable achievements across various sectors in the country. He expressed deep satisfaction with the successful collaboration between CVC Capital Partners and the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan, expressing confidence in further strengthening this partnership in the future.

President Ilham Aliyev lauded the fruitful partnership between CVC Capital Partners and the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which successfully cooperates with leading global financial institutions, highlighting that there is a conducive environment for further strengthening the existing relations. The President stated that the State Oil Fund's operations are continuously expanding and underscored the increase in the Fund's assets even in a volatile financial market environment.

Founded in 1981, CVC Capital Partners has approximately €186 billion in assets under management across seven complementary investment strategies in private equity, secondaries, credit and infrastructure. With 40 offices across various global cities and over 850 employees, the company's headquarters are located in Luxembourg.