China-Arab States Cooperation Forum Holds the 19th Senior Officials' Meeting and the 8th Senior Official Level Strategic Political Dialogue in Beijing

On May 29, 2024, the 19th Senior Officials' Meeting and the 8th Senior Official Level Strategic Political Dialogue of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum (CASCF) were held in Beijing. Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li attended and delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the meeting. Senior officials from China, 22 Arab states and the Secretariat of the League of Arab States, as well as envoys of Arab states to China were present.

Deng Li spoke highly of the achievements of the CASCF since its establishment two decades ago, reiterated China's consistent position on the Palestinian question, and said that as important members of the "Global South", both China and Arab states shoulder important historic responsibilities. China and Arab states should continue to firmly support each other, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, advocate mutual learning among civilizations, strengthen solidarity and coordination, forge closer bonds in bilateral relations, and make the forum even more successful, so as to work for steady and sustained progress in building the China-Arab community with a shared future.

At the meeting, the participants had an exchange of views on the preparations for the upcoming 10th Ministerial Conference of the CASCF, reviewed the agenda of the ministerial conference and relevant outcome documents, and had an exchange of views on international and regional issues of mutual interest and concern.

The Arab representatives at the meeting held that China is an important strategic partner of Arab states and has always firmly supported the just cause of the Arab people. The Arab side is ready to further implement the outcomes of the first Arab States-China Summit, deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields, promote the development of the forum, and looks forward to taking the 10th Ministerial Conference of the forum as an opportunity to contribute to the building of the Arab-China community with a shared future.