Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Message to Chad's President-elect Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno

On May 20, 2024, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno on his election as President of the Republic of Chad.

Xi Jinping pointed out that in recent years, China-Chad relations have maintained sound momentum of development, with deepening political mutual trust, steady progress in cooperation in various fields and closer international cooperation. Xi Jinping said that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Chad relations and is ready to work with President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno to strengthen mutual support and promote friendship and cooperation to the greater benefit of the two peoples.

