Xi Jinping Sends Letter to the Opening Ceremony of the 14th China-U.S. Tourism Leadership Summit

On May 22, 2024, President Xi Jinping sent a letter to the opening ceremony of the 14th China-U.S. Tourism Leadership Summit.

Noting that this year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States, Xi Jinping said the foundation of China-U.S. relations is laid by the people, the door of China-U.S. relations is opened by the people, the stories of China-U.S. relations are written by the people, and the future of China-U.S. relations will be jointly created by the people of the two countries.

Xi Jinping stressed that tourism is an important bridge for exchanges and mutual understanding between the people of China and the United States. Xi Jinping said, "We warmly welcome American tourists to travel to China to make Chinese friends, experience Chinese culture, visit beautiful landscape and experience the real China." He expressed the hope that people from all walks of life in the two countries will take this summit as an opportunity to have in-depth exchanges, build consensus, and take active actions to promote personnel exchanges through tourism cooperation, carry forward the China-U.S. friendship through people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and help turn the San Francisco vision into reality.

The 14th China-U.S. Tourism Leadership Summit opened in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province on the same day, with the theme of "Expanding China-U.S. Travel and Tourism and People-to-people Exchanges". It is co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, the People's Government of Shaanxi Province, the U.S. Department of Commerce, and Brand USA.